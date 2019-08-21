SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Cuba City (Wis.) Community Market, 3:30 p.m., Presidential Courtyard on Main Street. Featuring food, crafts, music and family activities.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. Join at the new location. Cut is 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome; cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The Nunnery and Kristina Marie Castaneda, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Weather permitting, rooftop performance.
Thursday
Patient Wolf, Todd McDonough and Friends, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. All-ages welcome, family friendly.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Hinder and Saving Abel, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell Street.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Jo Daviess County Retired Teachers Association Lunch/Meeting, 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 411 W. Catlin St., Elizabeth, Ill. Cost is $10. Call 815-777-8336.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
Reiki: Healing Energy, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn to understand what Reiki is and how it works. Learn about the benefits and treatment options. A demonstration of a Reiki treatment will be included.
LEARNING
Today
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club: “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie,” by Alan Bradley, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Book Club for ages 18 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Hills & Dales Blood Drive, 11 a.m., Hills & Dales, 3505 Stoneman Road. Hills & Dales will be hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on a donor bus parked at the community building.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road, 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.