GALENA, Ill. — Bail was halved Monday for a Hanover man charged with first-degree murder.
Jo Daviess County Circuit Court Associate Judge Kevin Ward ordered that David Van Winkle, 37, have his bond reduced from $1,000,000 to $500,000, acting on a motion from defense attorney Thomas Glasgow.
Van Winkle is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges stem from the July 14 death of Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena.
The shooting occurred at about 8:40 p.m. that day on private property in rural Hanover. An initial press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department stated that Clark was confronted by Van Winkle for allegedly trespassing.
“A physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle, at which time Van Winkle produced a firearm and fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest,” according to the release.
A subsequent press release from county State’s Attorney John Hay stated that Van Winkle, “without lawful justification, shot Mr. Clark in the chest with a handgun, thereby causing his death.”
Van Winkle faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of any of the murder charges.
In arguing Monday that Van Winkle’s bond be reduced, Glasgow said most of Van Winkle’s family lives in Jo Daviess County, he has had no prior problems with attending court hearings, and he is not considered a flight risk.
He added that Van Winkle’s family is working to assemble the needed funds to post bond but would need the bond amount to be reduced.
Hay argued that the $1 million bond was set due to the seriousness of the charges against Van Winkle.
“The state’s main concern is the seriousness of the allegation and the potential threat to the public,” Hay said.
Ward said he recognized the severity of the charges, but that all other evidence indicates the bond should be lowered.
“It’s appropriate where all other factors seem to favor a relatively low bond,” the judge said.
During the hearing, Glasgow also said he intends to file a motion to prohibit witnesses from posting their accounts of the events on social media.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to allow Facebook posts on the incident,” Glasgow said.
Van Winkle’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 10.