DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County Fair recently received a $3,000 grant from Compeer Financial.
According to a press release, Fair Manager Kari Ruf said the grant will be used to repair wooden posts in the hog barn at the fairgrounds, with hopes the work can be completed before this year’s fair.
The fair also received $500 from the memorial fund for the late Wayne Wilson. The former Lafayette County supervisor, who served as chairman from 1986 to 2000, died on Feb. 17.
The Lafayette County Fair Committee will use $100 of the memorial for a bench at the fairgrounds in tribute to Wilson.
The fair committee also approved two additional benches, including a memorial tribute to Jolante Olson. Olson, who served as fair secretary from 1997 to 2019, died on Oct. 2.