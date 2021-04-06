MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Northeast Iowa Community College Manchester Center is offering a chemistry course for ages 8 to 10.
“Chemistry for Kids: Pop Rockets” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the center, 1200½ W. Main St.
Students will investigate Newton’s Third Law of motion to understand how acids and bases interact and how different temperatures or varying amounts of material — the “action” — make a difference in the bubbles — the “reaction.”
They also will have the chance to experiment with pop rockets and watch them fly.
The cost of the course is $25. Participants must register by Sunday, April 11, by visiting nicc.edu/Manchester or calling 844-642-2338, ext. 7700.