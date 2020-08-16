The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David W. Wren Jr., 51, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of about $1,370 worth of items, including tools, a car battery and fishing equipment, from his residence at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Note: Due to maintenance being performed this weekend on the State of Iowa courts website, access to information on arrests made from Friday afternoon through tonight will not be available until Monday and will appear in Tuesday’s edition.