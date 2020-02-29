A Dubuque man who twice sold meth to a confidential informant as “a favor” was lambasted by a judge, then sentenced this week to 15 years in prison.
D.J. Weaver, 53, of 719 Lincoln Ave., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of delivering methamphetamine. Both are felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but they carry five-year and 30-year sentence enhancements for occurring within 1,000 feet of a park and for being a “second or subsequent offender” due to prior drug convictions.
As such, Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Shea Chapin requested that Weaver be sentenced to 45 years in prison “in order to keep the community safe and rehabilitate the defendant.”
Weaver’s attorney, Chris Fry, asked that his client be given five years of probation.
“Four years ago, he had an acquaintance that was looking for some drugs, and Mr. Weaver helped that person get those drugs two different days,” Fry said. “She was a confidential informant, and that’s how we got to where we are today. It’s not right what Mr. Weaver did. It’s not something he’s proud of. We also don’t think it’s something that warrants a 45-year prison sentence.”
Fry said his client has continued to work full time while out on bail and has “remained relatively out of trouble since this happened four years ago.”
Weaver, who said he has been clean and sober since 2012, said, “I do know what I did was wrong and I do regret it. ... It was a favor.”
To which Iowa Judge Monica Wittig responded, “Why did you think you were helping this young lady? This is not what the court would consider helping a friend. This is pure and simple distribution.”
According to court documents, Weaver sold a total of 1.49 grams of meth to a Dubuque Drug Task Force informant on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, 2016, at 1800 Elm St. He was arrested in July 2018 on the charges.
“That’s a lot of methamphetamine,” Wittig said. “And you don’t help a friend by providing a friend with drugs. I don’t think you’re getting that.”
To which Weaver replied, “It was a favor.”
“Sir, it’s not a favor when you’re taking money,” Wittig responded. “I think you should probably be quiet. You’re just digging yourself more of a hole. I think 45 years is a long time. But I think that 15 years is appropriate and prison is appropriate.”