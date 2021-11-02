MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Organizers seek cards and letters from well-wishers amid preparations to celebrate the retirement of longtime Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer.

Kramer is retiring on Friday, Dec. 31. He was first elected to the Manchester City Council in 1970 and assumed the mayoral post in 1974. He was subsequently elected for 14 consecutive terms.

Kramer taught high school social studies and coached in the West Delaware school system from 1963 to 1997.

Kramer’s retirement celebration is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in the City Council chambers.

Cards or letters to Kramer can be sent to Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, c/o Kramer Celebration, 200 E. Main St., Manchester, Iowa 52057. Emails can be sent to lthomas@manchester-ia.org.

