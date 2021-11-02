Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Organizers seek cards and letters from well-wishers amid preparations to celebrate the retirement of longtime Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer.
Kramer is retiring on Friday, Dec. 31. He was first elected to the Manchester City Council in 1970 and assumed the mayoral post in 1974. He was subsequently elected for 14 consecutive terms.
Kramer taught high school social studies and coached in the West Delaware school system from 1963 to 1997.
Kramer’s retirement celebration is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in the City Council chambers.
Cards or letters to Kramer can be sent to Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, c/o Kramer Celebration, 200 E. Main St., Manchester, Iowa 52057. Emails can be sent to lthomas@manchester-ia.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.