Connie Jo Miller was walking to the bus station on her way to work Thursday morning when she noticed her breathing was a bit labored.
“I was drenched in sweat,” said the Dubuque resident. “I don’t know if that was because of the heat or the haze. It just looks hazy, and it is a little harder to breathe. I don’t have asthma or anything, but it feels a little harder, and I’m a little short of breath.”
Aries Clark, of Dubuque, shared that sentiment but added that the haze’s smell was off-putting, too.
“When I first noticed it, it smelled weird,” Clark said. “I didn’t know what was going on … until we read about the wildfires.”
Those wildfires — numbering in the hundreds — are burning in Canada, which is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season on record. The abundance of smoke coming from the fires made its way into the atmosphere, where it then began to drift around the globe, affecting portions of the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, Europe.
Closer to home, the smoke has worsened in recent days and provided a gray, fog-like haze that limits visibility and prompted officials to warn residents about its effect on air quality.
John Gering, lead worker in the air monitoring group of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, can’t say for certain that eastern Iowa has never experienced such a prolonged period of unhealthy air quality.
“But I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, and I can’t recall another instance like this,” Gering said.
Gering said the Dubuque area’s air quality index topped 200 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency deems air quality indices from 201 to 300 to be “very unhealthy.”
“Sometimes over the Fourth of July, when fireworks are going off, we can get a brief interval when (the air quality index) gets up into that category, but what you’ve been seeing the past couple of days is really unusual,” Gering said.
By Thursday afternoon, the area’s air quality index had begun to improve, dropping to 173 as of 4 p.m., though it still was in a range considered “unhealthy.”
Gering said fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, is an air pollutant that reduces visibility and causes the air to appear hazy. The “PM” stands for “particulate matter,” and the “2.5” references the size of the particles, which have an average diameter of 2.5 microns.
“A human hair has a diameter of 70 microns, so this (particulate matter) is 30 times smaller,” Gering said. “The issue is that our lungs are actually better at expelling larger particles than smaller particles, which can remain in the lungs. That’s why we have health concerns associated with this (pollution).”
Gering said the tri-state area has experienced episodic periods of smoky skies since May 18.
“That’s when the first infiltration of smoke came in from Canada,” he said.
City of Dubuque Public Health Director Mary Rose Corrigan said the smoke, at levels experienced in recent days, is particularly harmful for people in at-risk demographics.
“People with pulmonary issues like emphysema, asthma, other breathing difficulties are going to suffer earlier and more, also people at risk of cardiac events or who have cardiovascular issues,” she said. “There are also concerns about children — even teenagers, in this case — and the elderly, because they’re just more vulnerable to environmental contaminants.”
She said some of the tactics used during the COVID-19 pandemic also can protect people during high-smoke events.
“N95 masks — worn correctly and fitted properly — will filter out those particles,” Corrigan said. “It’s ironic because here we are recommending masks again, this time when you’re outdoors. If you have to be outside for extended periods of time, for work or a sporting event, N95s are recommended, especially for those people at risk.”
Dubuque’s municipal pools closed early Wednesday after poor air quality caused some lifeguards to become ill.
“We had enough of them that just were not feeling well that we did not have enough to be able to continue staffing,” said Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware.
Ware said there were enough lifeguards for the pools to open Thursday, and said staff monitored both the air quality index and the health of staff and swimmers alike.
“You have to read the advisories, know your own personal medical information and make decisions about whether you do or don’t go out,” Ware said. “We try to provide all the activities we can as long as we have the staffing to be able to do that safely.”
Around Dubuque, residents whose jobs required them to be outdoors were keeping an eye on the air quality index. Angie Meyer, assistant manager of Wagner Nursery in Asbury, said the view of the flag over Perkins Restaurant went from clear to non-existent over the past couple days.
“What we do is all outside,” Meyer said of the business, which operates a garden center and offers landscaping services. “We just kind of have been reading the information about the air every day and not overexerting, taking breaks when we need to.”
Efforts were underway to better protect vulnerable community members, as well. Keith Kettler, administrator of Mount Pleasant Home in Dubuque, said the independent-living residence started using devices called “air scrubbers” during the pandemic. The devices help purify the air and remove viruses, bacteria, dandruff and mold. Kettler recently added more of the air scrubbers to the facility.
“Prior to all of this smoke in the environment, (the air scrubbers) would maybe turn a little amber and then go to green, meaning that the air quality was OK,” he said. “(Now), as soon as I plug them in, the meter bangs all the way to red. They’ve been running for days, and they’re still red. It’s amazing how much crap we’re trying to scrub out of there.”
The air quality, though, should improve as the week concludes, experts say.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip said interacting weather patterns are to blame for drawing smoke from Canadian wildfires southwestward into the tri-state area.
“We had some high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south,” Philip said. “These combined to bring the smokiness from Ontario into our area.”
The general weather pattern over the region shifts to a flow of air from west to east in the coming days, and Philip said storm chances will replace smoke as the area’s principal weather feature beginning today through Sunday, July 2.
“(Air quality) conditions are going to be improving,” he said.