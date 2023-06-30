Connie Jo Miller was walking to the bus station on her way to work Thursday morning when she noticed her breathing was a bit labored.

“I was drenched in sweat,” said the Dubuque resident. “I don’t know if that was because of the heat or the haze. It just looks hazy, and it is a little harder to breathe. I don’t have asthma or anything, but it feels a little harder, and I’m a little short of breath.”

Recommended for you

The Associated Press contributed