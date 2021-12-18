Northeast Iowa Community College leaders seek to build the local health care workforce by allowing students to train for entry-level jobs with no tuition costs.
School officials recently announced that they secured funding for students to earn phlebotomy technician, certified nurse aide or pharmacy technician short-term certificates without paying tuition. Wendy Mihm-Herold, NICC’s vice president of business and community solutions, said officials seek to fund as many applications as possible by March 31.
“Our whole goal and our whole initiative was to get people interested in health care,” she said.
NICC leaders are examining multiple ways that they can build a local pipeline of health care workers, an effort also being undertaken at other local colleges in response both to current labor shortages and ongoing workforce needs.
Local health care officials say colleges and their efforts play a key role in filling out the area’s workforce.
“Many other regions across the state are in much worse need because they don’t have the colleges in their communities like we do,” said Robert Wethal, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. “So, we really call on all of the colleges to look for future health care employees.”
Filling needs
The NICC phlebotomy technician, certified nurse aid and pharmacy technician certificates ready students for entry-level jobs. From there, school leaders hope to continue working with them so they receive further health care training.
The effort is the first of multiple steps that NICC is taking.
Sarah Carlson, NICC’s dean of nursing, said staff members are looking at ways to expand their clinical sites so they can admit larger groups of students. They also are considering starting students in nursing three times a year instead of two, among other efforts.
“Our main focus and priority is assisting in addressing the nursing shortage by graduating more high-quality nurses to serve the community,” she said.
University of Dubuque’s physician assistant program draws many students from the Dubuque area and from Iowa, said Rachel Rokser, clinical coordinator and assistant professor for the program. UD also has several local health care partners for clinical rotations, and many students end up being offered jobs in the area.
Rokser said UD is increasing enrollment in its PA program in part due to general growth but also to help fill gaps in the health care workforce.
“Most of our students are coming from local areas and want to stay local, so the more clinicians that we have locally, the more improvement of access to care we have,” Rokser said.
Officials at University of Wisconsin-Platteville are developing a physician assistant program in collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Madison. The program is expected to welcome its first students in the summer of 2023.
Wayne Weber, UW-P dean of the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture, said the university is well-positioned to attract students from rural areas who are more likely to work in them after college, helping to address ongoing rural health care shortages.
He also is investigating other opportunities for health-care-related partnerships.
“We have a significant need for health care professionals in this region, and our university has already stepped up, but now, we’re moving and pushing even harder and faster to even step up further to help meet those needs,” Weber said.
A vital role
Craig Fields, director of human resources at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, said health care officials spend time in colleges introducing their workplaces to students, and pupils also connect with local facilities through clinical rotations and job shadows.
He also said local colleges make students aware of ways in which their studies could connect them to a health-care career.
Still, he said, building a health care pipeline is a community effort. While colleges can train local students, communities also must work to retain them after they finish school.
Wethal said MercyOne has felt the ongoing workforce shortages in the region, facing challenges filling both clinical and non-clinical positions.
He said local colleges are a key source of recruiting for the hospital. MercyOne works closely with the colleges, employing many of their instructors and making visits to local schools.
“It’s vital that we have these colleges here in the community, and they’re putting out wonderful students that many of them stay in our community to care for our patients,” Wethal said.