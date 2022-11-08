Dubuque County elected officials and staff again are discussing the logistics of potentially running snowplows overnight during the winter, in addition to the daytime operations.

County officials last considered the option three years ago as a safety improvement for late-night and early-morning drivers. The matter was shelved at that time, but those discussions eventually led to a partnership with the City of Dubuque through which city crews plow routes to John Deere Dubuque Works before the third-shift change brings hundreds of employees to the plant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.