Dubuque County elected officials and staff again are discussing the logistics of potentially running snowplows overnight during the winter, in addition to the daytime operations.
County officials last considered the option three years ago as a safety improvement for late-night and early-morning drivers. The matter was shelved at that time, but those discussions eventually led to a partnership with the City of Dubuque through which city crews plow routes to John Deere Dubuque Works before the third-shift change brings hundreds of employees to the plant.
The topic was raised again Monday at a Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting by Sheriff Joe Kennedy, whose deputies often have to travel snowy roads late at night.
County crews’ current plowing hours are from about 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I respect the fact that our road guys do a lot for us, but they always seem to run up against the time limit imposed by (the Iowa Department of Transportation),” Kennedy said, referring to times by which roads must be plowed. “I know the state hires part-time people for the winter months to help with road clearing and wondered if we could talk about doing the same. You guys know as well as I do, it usually starts snowing at 4 p.m., snows all night and is then done by the morning.”
County supervisors supported the idea.
“It’s not that they need the whole shift out, but somebody out at 2 a.m. when the sheriff’s department needs it,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff, a retired roads captain with the sheriff’s department. “I don’t see how it would be a huge issue.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said it was a good idea, generally, and supervisor Ann McDonough said the proposal resembled the kind of big idea she previously requested when the topic last came up.
County Secondary Roads Department officials said the addition could be done, but it likely would take a lot of work to realize the proposal.
“Extended hours, extended personnel, more wear and tear on equipment, probably additional equipment — these are all things that popped up in my mind,” said County Engineer Russell Weber. “It’s definitely not impossible. There are just a lot of hurdles we can start, one by one, jumping through.”
County Roads Superintendent Chad Danielson said the road department currently does not have enough employees to accommodate an overnight shift. He said the county already runs 21 truck routes.
“With our current number of employees, we have just one maintenance person not assigned to a snow route, who is sort of my floater,” he said. “If we ran a couple guys overnight, we would have to figure out what to do the next day because we wouldn’t have enough people to cover the truck routes.”
Danielson said the addition would have to include negotiations with the union that represents the roads department. Material costs also likely would go up.
“It would be a big budget impact,” he said. “We have to base what salt we buy for the year in April. If we were going to run an extra crew overnight, we would need a lot more salt. And are we going to have a mechanic come in then? Because something will happen. It always does.”
According to Anthony Bardgett — a district engineer with the Iowa DOT who previously was county engineer for Dubuque and Delaware counties — some of these hurdles were reasons the proposal for a county overnight plow shift never got past opening discussions a few years ago.
“We had a work session similar to what Russell had today,” Bardgett said. “It’s been brought up in the past, having an overnight service. It’s just never taken off from general discussion.”
But McDonough said the proposal could be worthwhile even if it took time.
“As, again, you’re listening to other counties our size, keep this in mind,” she told Weber. “It could take us years to get all the way there, I’m sure.”
Wickham pointed out steady improvements the supervisors have made to winter weather service, asking Danielson if those had helped. That includes allowing residents and travelers to track county snowplows and road conditions via cameras mounted on the plows at 511dubuquecounty.org.
“We do now have the technology and cameras on the trucks and on the website,” Wickham said. “We also switched to salt-and-sand mix two or three years ago.”
Danielson said the change to a higher-salt mix, as well as road upgrades, had been a huge help.
“Roads clear quicker, and guys aren’t having to go back on their routes a second time because sand doesn’t do as much,” he said.
