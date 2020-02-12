Driftless Market

WHAT: Open house

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

WHERE: 95 W. Main St. in Platteville, Wis.

DETAILS: To celebrate new ownership, Driftless Market is hosting an open house and a chance to mingle with the new and founding members.

REGULAR HOURS: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

PHONE: 608-348-2696