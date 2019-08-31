A Dubuque woman arrested with more than $70,000 worth of drugs was sentenced this week for her role in a three-state cocaine conspiracy.
Diane M. Williams, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Twelve people have pleaded guilty in relation to the conspiracy, according to prosecutors. A press release states that a Gregory Smith mailed 32 packages of cocaine from Houston to addresses in Wisconsin and Iowa, including Dubuque, associated with Joseph Harper, of Madison, Wis., over a one-year span. Each package contained one to two pounds of cocaine.
The release states that seven of those packages went to Williams’ residence in Dubuque.
U.S. postal inspectors noted one such package being delivered to that residence on June 2, 2018. Williams picked it up and drove away, only to be pulled over by Dubuque police a short time later for not having a valid driver’s license, according to court documents. An ensuing search of her vehicle found 1.7 pounds of cocaine in the package.
Williams and her attorney argued that she was coerced into being a cocaine courier to repay her husband’s drug debt. They said her husband, James Phillips, was dying of cancer, and in his final months, he told her to expect to be contacted by someone he owed money and that she should just do whatever she is asked in order to pay off his debt.
Williams assumed the debt was related to marijuana because Phillips was arrested in November 2015 with 15 pounds of pot.
Williams subsequently was contacted by Harper, who she referred to as “Dude Scary.” He told her that, periodically, she would be mailed packages and instructions on what to do with them. While he didn’t directly threaten Williams, he warned her not to steal from him as he knew where she lived and where her kids went to school.
Harper made similar threats to others in the 12-person conspiracy.
During the first five months of 2018, Williams received six packages containing drugs, which she was directed to either forward to another location or deliver to an unknown person in Dodgeville, Wis. During the Dodgeville deliveries, Williams would park in a retail store’s parking lot and phone Harper. Someone then would get into her back seat and retrieve the package. She was told not to turn around while this was occurring and she never got a good look at who entered her car.
She was arrested with the seventh package.
This week, her attorney, Nathan Otis, argued she should receive the minimum five-year sentence for her crime. He said Williams didn’t understand the scope or structure of the conspiracy and didn’t know the co-conspirators or the quantity of drugs involved.
“On two occasions, she was paid $100,” Otis wrote. “Beyond that, she believed she was being compensated by forgiveness of a debt that her husband had incurred. Such a paltry sum is surely less than the average participant was receiving for their involvement in this conspiracy.”
But both prosecutors and the judge noted that Williams “had multiple prior felony convictions for drug trafficking,” the release states.
For their roles, Smith previously was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while Harper received 12 years.