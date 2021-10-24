Dubuque officials seek to continue getting lead out of the community with a new $4.2 million grant.
City Council members recently unanimously approved accepting a Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Program grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, funding the city’s lead removal program for the next 3.5 years.
The program remediates residences that have lead hazards, including lead-paint-coated windowsills, walls and ceilings.
With the new grant, a total of about $26 million in federal funding will have been administered to the Dubuque program since its inception in 1997. By October 2022, the city will have remediated 1,400 households.
However, the city still has a long way to go. Alexis Steger, the city’s director of housing and community development, said about 19,000 homes in Dubuque were constructed before 1978, the year the federal government banned consumer use of lead-based paints.
Duayne Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, said the city’s age and high prevalence of historic homes means it has a high proportion of households with lead hazards.
“Dubuque has a high percentage of homes that were constructed before World War II,” Hagerty said. “All the paint that was used back then had lead in it.”
The city’s lead-remediation program prioritizes homes with young children, along with targeting low- and moderate-income residents.
With the additional funding, city officials anticipate they will remediate about 105 homes over the next 42 months.
Under federal guidelines, each remediation project must cost less than $25,000. While this allows the city to increase the number of homes it addresses, the drawback is that most of the homes are not entirely abated of lead, Steger said. Instead, remaining lead is painted over and effectively sealed, but these homes eventually will need to be remediated again.
“We have some homes that we worked on in the ’90s that need work again because the paint has chipped away,” Steger said.
There are some exceptions. Through special requests by the city housing department, 15 homes have been approved by HUD for more significant projects, which Steger described as “lead monsters” estimated to cost about $40,000 each.
“They are big, historic homes that have significantly more lead than what we usually do,” she said. “This is the first time we can actually work on these homes.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said the program works to make the city safer and keep children from being poisoned by lead.
“I don’t think people realize how much lead is in the city,” he said. “It’s definitely something I’m glad we are working on.”