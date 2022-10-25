Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Local FFA members have received national honors ahead of the youth organization’s annual in-person convention.
The 95th National FFA Convention & Expo will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 29, in Indianapolis. More than 65,000 FFA members and guests are expected to attend.
About 3,000 Iowa FFA members are expected to attend.
Local Iowa FFA members have excelled in national events, according to a press release from the Iowa FFA Association.
Local achievements include:
Agriscience Fair National Finalists
Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Div. 2: Leah Funke and Valerie Rahe, Beckman (national finalists)
Career Development Events
Milk Quality and Products — Western Dubuque FFA, Kyla Higgins, Libby Lansing, Maci Cook and Adrianna Shepherd.
American FFA Degree
The American FFA Degree is awarded annually to fewer than 1% of FFA members.
Local recipients:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.