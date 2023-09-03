CASSVILLE, Wis. — When Larry Heins rolled his 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe out of Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green on Saturday, he did so with an air of self-assured bravado.

The Belmont resident bought the car 40 years ago for $350, and everyone who saw it told him it was a lost cause. The only way he could get the vehicle home was by securing it to a flatbed truck. But Heins was confident he could salvage it.

Recommended for you