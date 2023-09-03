Kayte Emery (from left); Rose Walton; and Amber Helin with her daughter, Bristol Walton, 11 months, talk at Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green, Wis., before participating in the Cassville Car Cruise on Saturday.
Ethan Kisting (right), of Platteville, Wis., shows off his 1972 VW Beetle to Charlie Emery, of Benton, Wis., at Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green, Wis., before participating in the Cassville Car Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Kayte Emery (from left); Rose Walton; and Amber Helin with her daughter, Bristol Walton, 11 months, talk at Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green, Wis., before participating in the Cassville Car Cruise on Saturday.
Ethan Kisting (right), of Platteville, Wis., shows off his 1972 VW Beetle to Charlie Emery, of Benton, Wis., at Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green, Wis., before participating in the Cassville Car Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
CASSVILLE, Wis. — When Larry Heins rolled his 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe out of Rest Area 106 in Hazel Green on Saturday, he did so with an air of self-assured bravado.
The Belmont resident bought the car 40 years ago for $350, and everyone who saw it told him it was a lost cause. The only way he could get the vehicle home was by securing it to a flatbed truck. But Heins was confident he could salvage it.
A few years and a lot of repair work later, he proved himself right.
Recommended for you
“The guy I bought it from, I think he thought he was (duping) me because he thought it was beyond repair,” Heins said. “But I didn’t see it like that. … Now, he sees me in parades and cruises and stuff and thinks it’s a completely different car, but it’s not. It’s the same one.”
Heins was one of hundreds of local car enthusiasts to participate Saturday in the 15th annual Cassville Car Cruise. His cherry red Chevy was accompanied along the cruise by a slew of tricked out Toyotas, formidable Fords and more.
The cruise included a roughly 90-minute scenic drive through southwest Wisconsin. Proceeds toward the event will go toward improvements to Cassville’s Riverside Park.
Participants could begin at starting points in either Hazel Green or Prairie du Chien before converging on Cassville for an afternoon of car-related fun.
David and Linda Cantrell, of Dubuque, were first-time Cassville Car Cruise participants. The couple joined the procession from Hazel Green in their 2001 Corvette, ready to put the car’s top down and enjoy the sunny skies.
“When you’re on the interstate with the top down, it’s not too fun with the wind beating on you and the noise from all the trucks,” David Cantrell said. “But something like this where you’re driving on a two-lane road and seeing everything around you, it’s really enjoyable.”
Once in Cassville, cruisers were greeted by a variety of festivities in Riverside Park. Food and drinks were available for sale, and local vendors set up booths for participants to peruse. The celebration also featured a burn-out competition and a live music performance.
Throughout the streets, drivers popped their hoods or rolled their windows down to let passersby take a look at hard-earned repairs or modifications. The occasional tire squeal broke above the sound of the crowd, typically accompanied by the rev of an engine.
Saturday marked the second year for participant Mark Herbst, of Dubuque, at the Cassville cruise. He said the drive was nice, but the biggest reason he came back was to swap stories and advice with other car fanatics.
It also gave him the chance to show off his 2000 Chevy Silverado, emblazoned on the front with the phrase “determined and disciplined.”
“Last year, I brought my other vehicle, so this year I figured I’d bring this one,” Herbst said. “It’s a nice cruise, and I just like (talking) with all the people.”