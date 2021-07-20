ELKADER, Iowa -- An event this week enables participants to paddle along a stretch of the Turkey River accompanied by geology guides and naturalists from Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties.
“Geology Paddle: Turkey River” will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Elkader City Park, 423 S. High St.
Participants will explore a 6.5-mile scenic section of the river that meanders past large, spring-fed streams, wooded bluffs and the historic Motor Mill.
Dubuque and Jackson counties have a fleet of kayaks and canoes available for rent, but supplies are limited. Event admission is $5. Gear rental is $10.
Register at https://bit.ly/3hRS7vy.