CUBA CITY, Wis. -- The chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission again has denied the parole request of a man who murdered Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
John Tate II has ordered that Gregory Coulthard, formerly of Cuba City, serve three more years in prison before being eligible for parole consideration again.
Coulthard received a life sentence in 1990 after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide for fatally shooting Deputy Thomas Reuter.
Tate agreed with the assessment of Commissioner Douglas Drankiewicz, who reviewed Coulthard’s case in January and recommended a five-year deferral.
Drankiewicz determined that Coulthard has not served sufficient time for punishment and presents an unreasonable risk to the public if released.
But after reviewing the initial ruling, Tate stated that a three-year deferral was “appropriate” given “the totality” of Coulthard’s record.
Coulthard became eligible for parole after 25 years. In 2015, the commission denied his release and deferred his next parole hearing until 2021.
Both Tate and Drankiewicz agreed that Coulthard’s institutional conduct and participation in programs within the correctional system have been satisfactory and that the plan Coulthard had developed for his life after his release is satisfactory but requires approval from a parole agent.