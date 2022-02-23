Water-quality improvements could lead to the removal of two local creeks from Iowa’s lengthy list of impaired waterways.
Farmers Creek, a tributary of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, and Tetes Des Morts Creek, a Mississippi River tributary that flows from Dubuque County into northern Jackson County, are among the 48 segments of Iowa waterways that are candidates for removal from the federally mandated list of polluted, or “impaired,” waters, according to a draft of a biannual report on the state’s water quality.
“They were impaired because their (previous water-quality sampling) scores failed, but recent sampling suggests their scores are passing,” said Ken Krier, a biological monitoring staff member at Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Tetes Des Morts Creek had been listed as impaired since 2012 because sampling indicated elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. Farmers Creek originally was placed on the list of impaired waters in 2000 due to fish kills in 1997 and 1998.
Michelle Turner, of the Maquoketa, Iowa, field office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, coordinated the Farmers Creek and Tetes Des Morts Creek water-quality improvement projects. Both involved government agencies and private landowners.
“I think the most important thing is, the people who live in the watershed can see a difference,” Turner said.
The two waterways would be removed from the impaired list upon approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Iowa officials are accepting public comment on the state’s proposed list through March 19.
The federal Clean Water Act requires states to publish a list of all waters not meeting water-quality standards.
Iowa’s draft list contains 594 waterbodies statewide classified as “Category 5” waters — those requiring a watershed improvement plan — with a total of 783 impairments, an increase from the 585 waterbodies with 778 impairments on the 2020 list.
“The impaired waters list indicates general trends in Iowa’s water quality,” said Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who frequently advocates for water-quality initiatives. “Safe to say that we are not improving. Stream monitoring shows we are still mostly going in the wrong direction.”
Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties have 76 waterbodies requiring watershed improvement plans in the 2022 list, the same number as 2020. There are 103 total impairments in that area in the draft list, down from 105 in 2020. Not all waterways are assessed.
Among area waterways, the Turkey River in Clayton County, the Maquoketa River in Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties and the Catfish Creek system in Dubuque County all are considered impaired for E. coli levels.
State officials use the list to develop water-quality improvement projects for impaired segments.