Dubuque city officials are aiming to install more electric vehicle charging stations in public facilities over the next two years, though overall electric vehicle use remains low in the area.
During recent goal-setting sessions, city staff unveiled a plan to install charging stations in the new downtown parking ramp, planned to be constructed at 889 and 890 Central Ave.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said officials intend to use a portion of the $20 million project’s budget to install parking space chargers. While an exact number has not been determined, Van Milligen added that grant funding options are being explored to potentially expand the number of charging stations at the parking ramp.
“We want to see what the possibilities are for electric charging stations,” Van Milligen said. “Some will fit into our budget, but how robust it becomes depends on what additional funding we can get.”
Under a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, the city must construct the 500-space parking facility by the end of 2023 in order to accommodate the companies’ move to the Roshek Building.
Van Milligen said construction on the project would likely begin in late 2022 or early 2023, but city officials are already planning to install charging stations on other city properties beforehand.
In fiscal year 2022 and 2023, the city will spend $104,007 for the design and construction of six vehicle chargers at the city’s Municipal Services Center at 101 Airborne Road, with plans of installing an additional 14 stations by the end of fiscal year 2025.
Van Milligen said city staff is also looking into installing electric charging stations at the parking lot located directly south of the Historic Federal Building.
Dubuque City Council members have also advocated for the installation of more electric vehicle chargers throughout the city, with Council Member Susan Farber proposing it as a potential city goal last week, though the measure ultimately wasn’t selected as a top or high priority.
“It goes hand in hand with helping our economy and promoting sustainability,” Farber said. “It would help us move our economy forward into the future.”
However, the actual usage of electric vehicles remains low in the area. Of the 1.2 million registered automobiles in Iowa, only 2,260 are electric vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. While that number is up from the 930 registered electric vehicles in 2014, it represents about 0.2% of all registered automobiles in the state. The numbers are higher in Wisconsin and Illinois, whose number of registered electric vehicles are 6,310 and 26,000, respectively.
Currently, six properties contain vehicle charging stations.
While the current number of vehicles needing charging stations is low, Van Milligen argued that the city’s investment in charging stations is largely to prepare the city for the increasing presence of electric vehicles in the coming years, which will include the city’s own vehicle fleet.
“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands if not millions of vehicles that are going to be electric in the future, and we’re going to be part of that,” Van Milligen said. “It’s necessary infrastructure.”
The East Central Intergovernmental Association is in the midst of securing funding for a year-long study that would determine what electric vehicle infrastructure will be needed in the area to meet the ever increasing presence of electric vehicles in the following decades.
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation and planning for ECIA, argued the development of electric vehicle charging stations and other necessary infrastructure will play a vital role in growing the number of residents that adopt electric cars.
“When you have a location where you can charge in minutes and move on, you can afford to be more reliant on those types of vehicles,” Ravada said. “We are gearing up for the future, and there is going to be a need to support electric vehicles.”