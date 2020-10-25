September sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 28; 365-day jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $430 fine and two years probation.
- Leslie J. Brotzman, 63, possession of drug paraphernalia; Sept. 9; $105 fine.
- Antonio G. Conley, 35, driving while barred; Dec. 5, 2019; 90-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Jeffrey J. Duccini, 33, sex offender registration violation; Jan. 16; five-year suspended jail sentence, $750 fine, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Scott A. Gratton, 50, possession of a controlled substance; March 26, 2018; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $625 fine and one year residential facility.
- Tanner J. Hittenmiller, 20, violation of probation; Oct. 29, 2019; drug court and one year residential facility.
- Alexa J. Link, 24, resisting arrest or process of district court; May 20; 15-day jail sentence.
- Lori L. May, 57, operating while under the influence; June 20; two-year deferred judgment, two-years probation and civil penalty.
- Matthew D. Moll, 24, violation of probation; Aug. 4; one year residential facility and drug court.
- Kurt R. Montgomery, 31, driving while barred; Jan. 30; 185 day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation.
- Gene S. Napoleon Jr., 24, indecent exposure; May 26; two-year prison sentence, $315 fine, sex offender registry 10 years, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Ploessl, Kaycee M., 27, operating while under the influence; March 28; 95-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine.
- Michael W. Potter, 40, public intoxication; July 3; one-day jail sentence.
- Zachary R. Schreiber, 24, third-degree harassment; April 28; 20-day jail sentence.
- Kevin M. J. Vaughan, 27, operating while under the influence; Dec. 23, 2019; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, possession of a controlled substance; April 30; 365-day jail sentence, 355 days suspended, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Devon J. Blanchard, 30, domestic abuse assault, violation of probation, contemp -- violation of no contact/protective order and third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 10, 2019, April 1, April 4, April 7; two-year prison sentence, $3,125 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kimberly L. Borgstahl, 41, fifth-degree theft; Sept. 11, 2019; $105 fine.
- John R. Borley, 60, operating while under the influence; May 28; 182-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine.
- Marvin L. Brantley, 28, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 27; 365-day jail sentence, 275 days suspended, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34, 5th-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct -- fighting or violent behavior; Aug. 23; $210 fine.
- Mackenzie D. Bullock, 24, provide false identification information; May 29; $100 fine.
- Omar J. Chatman, 20, aggravated theft; July 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Kobe S. Clemens, 19, violation of probation; Aug. 24; one year residential facility.
- Kobe S. Clemens, 19, third-degree harassment; July 16; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation.
- Kobe S. Clemens, 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 23; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Antonio G. Conley, 35, resist order or process of district court; Dec. 9, 2019; 90-day jail sentence and one year residential facility.
- Tenisha M. Cook, 33, child endangerment; Oct. 11, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years probation, $625 suspended fine.
- Tenisha M. Cook, 33, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; Oct. 14, 2019; probation.
- Tenisha M. Cook, 33, interference with official acts; Aug. 4, 2019; $250 fine.
- Laura L. Daack, 19, fourth-degree theft; June 2; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Joseph J. Duccini, 33, interference with official acts, assault; Nov. 27, 2019; $250 fine.
- Benjamin J. Duggan, 21, fourth-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations; June 11; 180-day jail sentence, 170 days suspended, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Dylan L. Dunford, 30, operating while under the influence, domestic abuse assault; June 12; 37-day jail sentence, 28 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine and batterer program
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 22, 2019; 45-day jail sentence.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation; Aug. 26; 30 day jail sentence.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; Aug. 26; 45-day jail sentence, $315 fine.
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, interference with official acts, fifth-degree theft; June 1; $315 fine.
- Larry A. Earley, 53, publically under the influence of a controlled substance; Sept. 17; $105 fine.
- Labardae G. Ferguson, 32, domestic abuse assault -- injury or mental illness; Jan 11; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Labardae G. Ferguson, 32, second-degree theft; March 27, 2019; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Labardae G. Ferguson, 32, fifth-degree theft; Oct. 6, 2017; two-day jail sentence.
- Labardae G. Ferguson, 32, interference with official acts; Jan. 11; $250 fine.
- Rebecca A. Fossum, 22, operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug; Jan. 24; 182-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine; $630 suspended fine.
- Scott A. Gratton, 50, possession of weapon in correctional institution; Dec. 27, 2019; 10-year suspended prison sentence, five years probation, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement and one year residential facility.
- Garrison H. Grubb, 30, operating while under the influence; May 18; 190-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, two years probation, $1,875 fine.
- Janeese L. Harris, 34, unauthorized use of credit card under $1500 (two counts), fourth-degree theft; April 19; 365-day jail sentence, 318 days suspended, $1,565 fine, $1,250 suspended, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Janeese L. Harris, 34, interference with official acts; April 18; 30-day jail sentence, $250 fine.
- James L. Harris, Jr., 43, contempt -- violation of no contact/protective order; Sept. 4; seven-day jail sentence.
- Kenedra R. Harris, 31, disorderly conduct; April 30; other/miscellaneous sentence.
- Tina M. Hawk, 42, fifth-degree theft; Feb. 29; one-year deferred judgment, one year probation and civil penalty.
- Tanner J. Hittenmiller, 20, contempt -- resist order or process of district court (two counts); Oct 28, 2019; 30-day jail sentence.
- Tanner J. Hittenmiller, 20, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; Nov. 18, 2019; 30-day jail sentence.
- Brian C. Hoffman, 47, public intoxication; Sept. 1; one-day jail sentence.
- Dawn M. Ingersoll, 54, fifth-degree theft; May 8; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $65 fine.
- Jody K. James, 47, fifth-degree theft; Aug. 30; $100 fine.
- Cameron W. Jones; 27, operating while under the influence; Feb. 7; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, $1,250 fine, two years probation.
- Monet J. Jones, 27, interference with official acts; July 7; $250 fine.
- Kyler H. Jungblut, 19, possession of a controlled substance; April 3; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation, $1,000 fine.
- Sara L. Kamp, 33, assault; Feb. 27; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year probation, $65 fine.
- Vanessa A. Kelly, 24, possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Casey J. Larson, 22, public intoxication; Aug. 28; $105 fine.
- Kyawn R. Lewis, 45, resist order or process of district court; Aug. 27; 45-day jail sentence.
- Kyawn R. Lewis, 45, operating while under the influence; Dec. 6, 2019; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years probation, $3,125 fine and DNA requirement.
- Alexa J. Link, 24, possession of a controlled substance; March 13; 15-day jail sentence, $315 fine.
- Jeffrey L. Lolwing, 45, fourth-degree theft; Aug. 24, 2019; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation, and civil penalty.
- Norman T. Mayberry, 57, operating while under the influence; May 10; 187-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, two years probation, $1,875 fine.
- Norman T. Mayberry, 57, public intoxication; March 1; 1-day jail sentence.
- Norman T. Mayberry, 57, public intoxication; June 28; one-day jail sentence.
- Norman T. Mayberry, 47, public intoxication; July 1; one-day jail sentence.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 32, domestic abuse assault -- injury or mental illness; July 6; transferred sentence.
- Tyrone E. Miller, 42, violation of probation; Aug. 3; one year residential facility.
- Tyrone E. Miller, 42, operating while under the influence; Aug. 3; five-year suspended jail sentence, 30-day jail sentence, two years probation, $3,125 fine and DNA requirement.
- Tyrone E. Miller, 42, violation of probation, contempt -- violation of no contact/protective order; Aug. 3; 30-day jail sentence and one year residential facility.
- Troy A. Mitchell, 57, public intoxication; Sept. 29; one-day jail sentence.
- Matthew D. Moll, 34, violation of probation (three counts); Aug. 4; one year residential facility and drug court.
- Christopher L. Montag, 48, public intoxication; Sept. 19; one-day jail sentence.
- Latoya T. Moore, 34, possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 25; transferred sentence.
- Gene S. Napoleon Jr., 34, indecent exposure; April 23; two-year prison sentence, $315 fine, 10-years sex offender registry, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Samuel F. Paisley, 22, disorderly conduct -- fighting or violent behavior; May 13; $105 fine.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 31, fifth-degree theft; Aug. 30; $100 fine.
- Claire L. Pfohl, 19, publically under the influence of a controlled substance; Sept. 3; $105 fine.
- Taylor M. Pugh, 24, public intoxication; June 14; $65 fine.
- Tanner J. Ramaker, 26, forgery, violation of probation; Dec. 18, 2017 and Oct. 31, 2019; sentence revoked, two-year jail sentence imposed, $625 fine.
- Tanner J. Ramaker, 26, possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 26; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 41, interference with official acts; Dec. 24, 2019; seven-day jail sentence, $250 fine.
- Jesse L. Rhomberg, 39, operating while under the influence; July 24; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $625 fine.
- Patricia J. Riley, 30, domestic abuse assault; May 28; one year-probation and batterer program.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, violation of probation; Feb. 13; one year residential facility.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, fourth-degree theft; July 24; six-year jail sentence, six years suspended, five years probation, one year residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, fifth-degree theft; Dec. 6, 2019; 10-day jail sentence.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, violation of probation (two counts); Dec. 24, 2019 and May 27; one year residential facility.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, possession of a controlled substance; April 24; five-year prison sentence, five years suspended, 1 year residential facility, five years probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, fourth-degree theft; April 13; 365-day jail sentence, 365 days suspended, one year residential facility, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Robert J. Sahm, 55, operating while under the influence; July 9; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine.
- Amy A. Schmitz, 47, abuse, assault, display or use weapon; Aug. 5; two-year jail sentence, two years suspended, two years probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Zachary R. Schreiber, 34, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; May 22; 20-day jail sentence.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 23, operate vehicle without owners consent; Jan. 4; two-year jail sentence, two years suspended, two years probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 23, assault; Feb. 2; 30-day jail sentence, 15 days suspended, two years probation.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 23, assault; Sept. 11; 30-day jail sentence, 15 days suspended, two years probation.
- Wendell A. Smith, 41, operating while under the influence; Jan. 3; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $625 fine.
- Renaldo R. Snead, 23, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; July 16; three-day jail sentence.
- Tiffany J. Spark, 33, operating while under the influence; Feb. 6; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $1,250 fine.
- Terry J. Sproule Jr., 30, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; Sept. 9; 30-day jail sentence.
- Robert T. Stith Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance; April 26; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Alex N. Streider, 30, second-degree harassment; March 23; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Bryant N. Terrell, 36, public intoxication; Sept. 13; 30-day jail sentence.
- Bryant N. Terrell, 36, violation of probation, violation of no contact/protective order; Sept. 13 and Aug. 26; 30-day jail sentence.
- Tyler D. Thompson, 32, public intoxication; Sept. 19; one-day jail sentence.
- Michael A. Tolliver, 34, controlled substance violation, willful injury causing bodily harm; March 24; 15-year prison sentence, 15 years suspended, 10 years probation, $2,395 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Timothy J. Tuthill, 36, contempt -- resist order or process of district court; Sept. 24; 30-day jail sentence.
- Baron V. Watson, 38, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; July 7, 2019; 90-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, two years probation, $315 fine.
- Sapphire A.D. Young, 22, disorderly conduct -- fighting or violent behavior; Feb. 25; $65 fine.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 41, driving while barred; Nov. 21, 2019; 187-day jail sentence, 180 days suspended, two years probation, $625 suspended fine.
- Jack B. Woodall Jr., 61, possession of a controlled substance, 30-day jail sentence, 30 days suspended, 24 months probation.
- Michael T. Glodan, 29, provide false identification information; Sept. 4; $105 fine.
- Terry J. Sproule Jr., 30, voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 5; 10-day jail sentence, $430 fine.
- Timothy R. Walsh, 26, discharging/reckless use of firearms and fireworks; July 7; fine imposed.
- Caleb J. Woods, 18, possession of a controlled substance; March 21; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years probation.
- Caleb J. Woods, 18, possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 19, 2019; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years probation.