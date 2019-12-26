A quarter-century has passed since Ray and Sandy Herzog purchased The Bridge Restaurant & Lounge in Dubuque.
In the years since, the couple has seen to it that the longtime restaurant remains a success. The Herzogs have a presence at the eatery whenever it is open, and they are willing to take on any task.
Ray routinely prepares food, cooks and tends bar. Sandy often can be found waiting tables or hosting. Both roll up their sleeves and contribute to the cleaning.
“Whatever it takes to get it done,” Ray said. “When you are a small, family business, you’ve got to be hands-on and do as much as you can do yourself.”
The Herzogs believe this mentality has helped the business persevere in an industry in which others struggle to survive.
This month marks the 25th anniversary of the date that Ray and Sandy Herzog purchased The Bridge, starting a new and lengthy chapter for a business that has called Dubuque home since 1961.
The eatery has been located in the same structure — at 31 Locust St. — for the entirety of its nearly six-decade run.
Sandy believes that kind of consistency is a rare thing.
“It is a Dubuque staple,” she said.
GATHERING PLACE
Long before they became restaurant owners, the Herzogs were involved in the business of food.
Ray landed a job as a dishwasher at a Dubuque restaurant when he was 15 years old, jump-starting what would prove to be a lengthy career in the industry. He went on to manage multiple restaurants before he and Sandy took over The Bridge in 1994.
This experience prepared him for the rigors of running his own restaurant.
As new owners, the Herzogs focused on creating both a menu and an atmosphere that would appeal to customers.
Dubuque resident Kevin Firnstahl has been coming to The Bridge for decades and now dines there multiple times per month.
His preferred dish is the salmon, but he says it is hard to go wrong.
The menu includes steaks, barbecue ribs, chicken and seafood. Entrees are augmented by a soup and salad bar.
“It’s always well prepared and well served,” he said. “I’ve never had a bad meal there.”
Customers also can enjoy specialty drinks at the bar.
For Firnstahl, the experience is about more than just the food and drinks, however.
He enjoys interacting with the longtime owners during his visits. The restaurant’s regulars have developed a rapport of their own over the years, and it’s not unusual for Firnstahl to strike up conversations with other customers.
“It reminds me of the restaurants I grew up going to,” he said. “There is such a comfortable atmosphere.”
KEEPING IT SIMPLE
The Herzogs didn’t attempt to reinvent the wheel when they purchased The Bridge.
Over the years, the owners have made some tweaks to the menu and completed cosmetic improvements to their property. By and large, however, the eatery maintains the supper-club style embraced by previous owners.
An experienced staff also contributes to a sense of continuity.
Ray noted that some employees have been with the eatery for more than 20 years, a rarity in a business marked by constant turnover.
“We tend to have people stay a lot longer,” he said. “I think it’s just because we are fair to work for and we run a good place.”
The Herzogs’ son, Nick, is among the many people who enjoyed a long run at the eatery, and he still lends a hand from time to time.
With 25 years now under their belt, the Herzogs are not contemplating retirement. Ray said the couple will keep running the restaurant “as long as we enjoy it and we are able to.”
Over the years, the Herzogs have observed noteworthy changes in Dubuque as well.
Ray noted that the local restaurant scene has improved, and the emergence of new eateries has created more competition in the local market.
He is confident The Bridge can persevere by sticking to the basics.
“If you serve good food, give good service and take care of people, they will come back,” Ray said. “It is a pretty simple recipe.”