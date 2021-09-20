Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville community members can get a look at the progress at a new innovation lab during an upcoming event.
The Dyersville Innovation Lab sneak peek event will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the lab, 248 First Ave. E., according to an online announcement.
Refreshments will be available during the event, and a short program will begin at 5:15 p.m.
The lab will offer a co-working space, meeting space and innovation services.
Those interested in attending the event can RSVP at bit.ly/3kpQvL8.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.