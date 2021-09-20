DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville community members can get a look at the progress at a new innovation lab during an upcoming event.

The Dyersville Innovation Lab sneak peek event will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the lab, 248 First Ave. E., according to an online announcement.

Refreshments will be available during the event, and a short program will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The lab will offer a co-working space, meeting space and innovation services.

Those interested in attending the event can RSVP at bit.ly/3kpQvL8.

Tags

Recommended for you