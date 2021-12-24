Traditional baby names remained popular among new tri-state parents in 2021, but no one name emerged as a dominant leader of the field, according to officials from Dubuque’s hospitals.
Instead, the lists of the top 10 boy and girl names at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center were marked by ties.
Finley had a four-way tie for the most popular girl name, with five babies each named Sophia, Paisley, Charlotte and Josephine. Audrey and Ivy tied for the top spot on the list at Mercy.
And Mercy had no fewer than 10 boy names tied for sixth place, from Carter to Ryder to Weston.
“I have never seen this many ties in the 20 years I’ve worked in maternal child services,” said Amy Wright, director of maternal child services at Mercy. “You always have a strong leader, and the others kind of trickle behind. … I was surprised we didn’t have more of a clear-cut leader.”
Six baby boys at Finley were named Jack, making it the most popular boy name at the hospital by a slim margin, as Owen and Levi were used five times each.
At Mercy, six boys named Hudson propelled the name to the top spot over Asher, Oliver and Theodore, each of which was used five times.
Jenni Scott, nurse manager of the family birthing suites at Finley, expressed her surprise that one name didn’t dominate the rankings. She said the phenomenon could be an indication that parents are prioritizing unique names for their children.
“We have such a lower number of what we’d call ‘high-use names,’ I think people are branching out a little and picking other names,” she said. “It was interesting for me that we didn’t have higher numbers for one name or two.”
Two girl names and two boy names each landed on both Mercy’s and Finley’s Top 10 lists — Charlotte, Josephine, Theodore and Asher.
Scott said the year’s top names represent a continuing parental preference for older, more traditional names — a trend that officials have noticed for several years.
“I talked about this with my team, and we decided it’s more of a rustic feel,” she said. “You almost think that you’re watching a Western movie or something when you see some of these names.”
Wright agreed. She feels the pandemic might have prompted parents, both in 2020 and 2021, to utilize family names in honor of relatives or ancestors.
“People are looking at their roots again, and family’s more important than ever,” she said. “We’re seeing that carrying on family names is important to people.”
On a national level, Liam was the most popular boy name for the third year in a row, according to BabyCenter.com.
On the girl side, Olivia stole the crown from Sophia, which had held the site’s top spot for 11 years. However, the site previously had combined different spellings of the same name, such as Sophia and Sofia, but did not do so this year, which might have contributed to Sophia’s dethroning.
Wright and Scott both said spelling has become an increasingly important consideration for new parents, as a unique spelling can be a way for parents to put their own spin on a more traditional or popular name.
The names Grayson and Greyson each were given to four babies at Mercy, and Wright said several families asked birthing staff which spelling of that name was more common.
“We actually had one family that changed … from one spelling to the other based on the fact that the other one was so popular,” she said.
Liam and Sophia, among the top names nationally, were both featured on Mercy’s list of top names but not on Finley’s. Only two names from the national Top 10 lists were found on both Mercy’s and Finley’s lists — Charlotte and Asher.
BabyCenter.com noted that girl names ending with the feminine “ah” sound remain popular, with eight of the top 10 names of the national list following that trend.
In Dubuque, six of Finley’s top 10 names for girls ended with an “ah” sound, while five did at Mercy.