Woodward Printing Services, of Platteville, Wis., announced that Mike Spillane was hired as an account executive-print sales.

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced the following promotions:

Angela Fenner, promoted to partner.

Laura Hoss, promoted to partner.

Joshua Miller, promoted to partner.

Dan Wilke, promoted to partner.

Heartland Financial USA announced:

Cassidy Reilly was promoted to fraud analyst.

Leah Zalewski was promoted to benefits analyst.

Michael Cornely was promoted to project analyst.

Carly Horsman was promoted to leadership development support specialist.

FUELIowa announced the recent election of the board of directors and the associate seat: Tia Eischeid (Al’s Corner Oil), Jim Pauk (W&H Coop Oil Co), Matthew Sheetz (The Depot Express), Douglas Coziahr (Nebraska-Iowa Supply), Tessa Fahey (Rainbo Oil) and Nicole Johnson (Molo Companies) and the associate seat was filled by Chris Biellier (Seneca).

Telegraph Herald

