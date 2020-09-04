One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque on Monday.
Austin J. Lovett, 26, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital by family for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of White and East Ninth streets. Police reported that Lovett was eastbound on East Ninth when a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca M. Bowling, 27, of Dubuque, collided with Lovett’s car after he failed to stop at a red light.
Lovett was cited with failing to respond to a steady red light.