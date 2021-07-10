EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An upcoming state project aims to enhance safety along a busy section of highway in East Dubuque.
The $2 million Illinois Department of Transportation project will transform U.S. 20 from Sixth Street, just east of Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, where Family Beer & Liquor is located, from four lanes to three.
Work will include the removal of a raised median, pavement patching and resurfacing and the reconfiguration of traffic lanes to create an eastbound lane, a westbound lane and a bi-directional center turning lane. The project will go out for bids in September, and though DOT officials said it was unclear when work would start, the project will take “a couple of months” to complete.
The 1-mile stretch of highway has been the site of frequent crashes, including a 2016 crash at the highway’s intersection with Hilltop Road and a 2017 crash at the Timmerman Drive intersection. Both crashes resulted in injuries.
“There’s no question that (the project) will make it safer,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig at the City Council meeting this week. “It’s a dangerous stretch of road.”
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he raised concerns about the area to state officials about three or four years ago. The improvement project later was recommended in a 2019 study commissioned by the DOT.
“The number of accidents there has just been increasing … so I think with this turning lane going through there, it’s going to slow down traffic and keep it a little safer,” VanOstrand said.
Of the $2 million total cost, East Dubuque is responsible for $36,864.
According to council documents, the state will handle the entire construction and bidding process and will be responsible for maintaining the traffic lanes, pavement markings and shoulders adjacent to the lanes. The city will maintain all other aspects of the project, including parking lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks, guardrails, highway lighting and storm and sanitary sewers.
Herrig said the state aims to finish construction before winter if possible, though he added it is “more probable” the work will be completed in 2022.
The area slated for improvements does not include the intersection at U.S. 20 and Barge Terminal Road, about 2 miles east of Camillus Drive, where many other crashes have occurred.
The serious wrecks there include a fatal crash in May 2016 involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer. Later that month, the DOT lowered the speed limit from 65 to 55 mph on the highway from Barge Terminal Road to Camillus Drive following lobbying efforts from municipal and school officials.
Officials with the Illinois DOT were not able to provide statistics for crashes in either the Sixth Street-Camillus Drive section or the Barge Terminal Road area by press time.
The Illinois DOT’s five-year highway improvement plan, updated in 2020, included a $3 million reconstruction of the Barge Terminal Road intersection, with an additional $400,000 expenditure for land acquisition.
Herrig confirmed this week that the Barge Terminal Road intersection is slated for improvements, but state funding issues have delayed the project, along with a planned update to the intersection of U.S. 20 and Frentress Lake Road. That intersection also has had multiple crashes in recent years, including a 2016 incident when a semi overturned.
“I thought (those two projects) would be funded this year, and we were notified just recently that they didn’t make the final cut,” Herrig said. “... We are hoping that will be funded next year.”