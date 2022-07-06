A woman is accused of breaking into a Dubuque hotel room, attempting to steal two bras and eating pizza.
Dezaray E. Seitz, 31, of Galena, Ill., was arrested Monday night on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband within a correctional institution, interference with official acts, intoxication by drugs and assault.
Court documents state that officers responded at 7:19 p.m. Monday to TownPlace Suites, 1151 Washington St., after receiving a report of a disturbance in which a woman was being detained in an elevator. When officers arrived, Stacey J. Collins, 49, of Lincoln Park, Mich., said she was staying with several other families at the hotel. She had returned to her room to find Seitz inside without permission. A 14-year-old boy told police that he saw Seitz sitting on a couch in the room eating pizza that had been left on a table. Seitz was escorted out of the room and detained in an elevator when she attempted to leave the hotel.
Officers reported finding Seitz with meth on her and in possession of two bras that did not belong to her.
Seitz also allegedly pinched a 13-year-old boy on the elevator earlier in the evening.
Police said Seitz resisted arrest and was found with drug paraphernalia on her when she was being booked into jail.