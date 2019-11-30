More upgrades are coming to Dubuque’s Bee Branch Creek flood mitigation channel.
But most of the additions have nothing to do with the creek’s central purpose — safely ushering stormwater from the city’s North End into the Mississippi River, rather than residents’ basements.
Rather, the security upgrades are designed to ensure users of the accompanying recreation area are as kept as safe as possible.
“The security improvements were always planned along the lower Bee Branch hike/bike trail,” Deron Muehring, a City of Dubuque civil engineer, said via email. “While deemed important and needed, we prioritized other elements that were directly related to flood mitigation.”
Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Among other items, they will hold a public hearing over the security project, which carries an estimated $350,000 price tag.
If the project moves forward, 21 security cameras will be set up along the lower Bee Branch Creek. City crews also will install fiber-optic and electric cable and conduit and build two new network cabinets to integrate with the citywide system.
The cameras will cover a wide swath of the neighborhood, according to Muehring.
“In addition to the cameras covering the lower Bee Branch and the trails, they will cover the streets in that area as well, like Sycamore Street, 16th Street (and) 15th Street,” he wrote. “In general, the city’s camera network has been a great asset for law enforcement. These cameras will be a valuable addition to that network.”
The Dubuque Police Department believes cameras have proven their worth.
“Cameras are a tool to aid in investigations,” police Lt. Joe Messerich said. “In a proactive sense, it’s hoped the presence of cameras helps to deter crime in certain public spaces.”
Money for the project will come from sales tax-increment bond proceeds, and already has been budgeted as a component of the flood mitigation project.
City workers are in one of the final phases of the Bee Branch Creek project, which is the centerpiece of a $200 million flood mitigation effort that will span decades.
“With the upper Bee Branch railroad culvert project under contract, now was the time to move forward with the lower Bee Branch security improvements,” Muehring wrote. “And because the railroad culvert project will include a hike/bike trail connection to the lower Bee Branch area, trail use will increase, another reason to move forward with the security camera system at this time.”
The project also involves installation of a new irrigation controller, backflow preventer and 2-inch copper water pipe.
“The irrigation improvements have also been planned for a while,” Muehring wrote. “The system we have out there right now relies on making a temporary connection to a hydrant.These improvements will provide a permanent and more reliable connection to the water supply.”