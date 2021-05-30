BELLEVUE, Iowa — Ilah Portz knew how she wanted to be remembered.
In her sixth-grade year in the Andrew Community School District, she was tasked with writing an essay on just that subject. In it, she wrote that she wanted to be known as someone who could take a hit but also was caring, who was adventurous and helped people and never gave up on others.
“I want to be known as a person with a good heart and great family and friends,” Ilah wrote. “Someone who had lots of caring, great friends that I could trust in. Someone who is hardworking and independent. Someone who knows people and is not a person who doesn’t know anybody.
“I want to be known as the best person I could ever be.”
Ilah’s mother, Val Portz, thinks that is a safe bet.
“I think that is how people remember her — feisty, a little bit of sass and a whole lot of sweetness,” Val said.
Ilah, 12, of rural Bellevue, died last month in a utility vehicle crash on her family’s farm. Family and friends said they will remember Ilah for her uncommon kindness and infectious laugh.
Now, they want to find ways to make sure the community remembers her, too.
“I want her light to keep shining,” Val said.
A giving spirit
Ilah was the kind of kid that every parent hopes for, her mother said. She was kind, smart and athletic. She loved animals, the outdoors and watching the TV show “Riverdale” with one of her best friends. She did chores like clockwork and was really looking forward to being 5 feet tall.
“There just really wasn’t a mean bone in her body,” Val said. “(She was) so generous and so kind.”
Ilah would often go out with her dad, Tony Portz, to check on the cattle and had a knack for picking out the ones who were sick.
“She’d help fix fences. She’d help fix floodgates,” Tony said. “Sometimes, she’d just want to go for a ride.”
Ilah loved her brothers and especially liked giving or making gifts for them on holidays. Shortly after she died, her parents found a checklist in a notebook in her room of all the things she wanted to do and give to her brother Emmett for his birthday.
“At the end of her list of things she wanted to do and give was a checklist of what she had to get done before May 20,” Val said. “At the end, it said, ‘I can’t wait until May 20,’ and then she had things checked off that she had already gotten.”
In the end, Ilah’s friend Hadley Ihrig would end up completing the list on her friend’s behalf.
Hadley, who knew Ilah since she was born, said her friend was one to go over to talk to others, even if she didn’t know them, and if someone was in a bad mood, she would make them laugh.
One of Hadley’s favorite things about Ilah was her laugh.
“It was just unique,” Hadley said. “No one would ever have her laugh. It was just so funny, and whenever she would laugh, I would laugh. It could be the dumbest thing, and she would always laugh.”
Kennedy Eggers, another of Ilah’s close friends, said Ilah had a little bit of sass and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, but she was caring to everyone.
“She was just so kind to everybody that she would make friends easily,” Kennedy said. “The whole middle school was basically her best friend.”
When the two were together, they would go check on the cows at Ilah’s family farm and talk about the kind of animals they wanted in the future.
“She wanted all of the animals, honestly,” Kennedy said. “I just wanted dogs and stuff like that.”
A lasting impact
Ilah was well-known in surrounding communities because of her involvement in local softball, basketball and volleyball teams.
“She knew kids in Andrew, Maquoketa and Delmar, so from what we’ve been told by many people, the whole community is hurting pretty bad right now,” Tony said.
After Ilah’s death, her cousin’s class in Bellevue made cards for her family. Her basketball teammates got Iowa State University stocking caps with her team number on them — Ilah was a big Cyclones fan — and wore them to the visitation. Her school planted a tree, and the middle school girls picked out a stone to memorialize her.
“A lot of people, even myself, have said they’re going to try to be more like Ilah — more giving, more open, more kind,” Tony said.
Now, her family is considering how they can sustain Ilah’s memory and impact into the future.
Her parents started by consenting for Ilah to be a tissue and cornea donor.
“She would want that,” Val said. “Everything about her was perfect, so if somebody else could have her perfect corneas and perfect heart valves and perfect tissue, then I want them to have that. And I think she would want that, too.”
Tony works for Citizens State Bank in Wyoming, Iowa, and customers there started a memorial fund in Ilah’s name. Tony and Val are thinking of using the money to create a scholarship, for which Ilah’s softball team could hold an annual tournament to replenish funds.
Val said she has thought through plenty of ideas for ways to keep Ilah’s memory alive and do good in her name, though the family hasn’t quite settled on a plan yet.
Ilah’s parents said they always knew Ilah would do something great. Now that Ilah is gone, her family is working out what that will be.
“I guess that’s just it: What is the greatness that she is going to give to this world?” Val said.