The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Shawn J. Kass, 35, of 24 N. Grandview Ave., was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Asbury Road on charges of second-degree and third-degree harassment.
  • Dakotah J. Schilling, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,000 around 10:53 p.m. Friday at his residence.

