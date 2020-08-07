EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Brian Schwendinger expected a nice, lazy summer afternoon on Friday. He was lounging in his house when his mother called him outside.
Curious, the 12-year-old went to his front door only to find his former elementary school principal, Wes Heiar, standing outside his house in front of a bus filled with books.
“Brian,” Heiar shouted. “Get out here buddy!”
Brian was one of numerous young students that received a free book on Friday.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, the East Dubuque School District bus drove from neighborhood to neighborhood, honking its horn to invite children outside and allow them to select a book to keep.
A total of three hundred books were purchased for the event, called Reading Through the Neighborhood, all funded by donations from retired East Dubuque Elementary School teachers.
“It’s a great way to get books in the hands of kids this summer,” Heiar said. “I’m always on board for a crazy idea like this.”
The event was first proposed by Kristi Alvarado, a special education teacher at East Dubuque Elementary School. In previous summers, Alvarado hosted Reading in the Parks, where she would invite students to spend some time at local parks to read books. With the presence of COVID-19 in the area, Alvarado knew groups of students gathering together in the park wouldn’t be an option, but she still wanted to find a way to promote reading.
So, instead, she introduced a new event, Reading Through the Neighborhood.
“I know COVID is taking a toll on everybody, and we need a little something positive right now,” Alvarado said. “It seemed like a good idea to get out into the neighborhoods and reconnect with the kids and hand out some books.”
A total of 300 books were purchased with the donations from teachers, covering various genres and reading levels. As the bus pulled into neighborhoods, students could run up and read brief descriptions of the books posted on the exterior.
Brian, who chose to get a copy of “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen, said he is already an avid reader, so a free book is always a nice summer surprise.
“It was a nice surprise,” Brian said. “I was not expecting I would get a free book today.”
Brian’s mother, Ashley Schwendinger, said she appreciated the effort made by the school district to continue to connect with students during the summer.
“I think it’s pretty awesome what they are doing,” she said. “It’s always good when you connect kids with books.”
Alvarado said the overall response to the event was positive, with children throughout East Dubuque coming out to collect a book. She is uncertain if she will organize Reading Through the Neighborhood again, but she said she is glad that for one summer she was able to pull up to the houses of students and deliver to them the gift of reading.