Building permits issued in Dubuque County in January with values of at least $50,000:
Industrial buildings:
- City of Dubuque, 5955 Chavenelle Road, $2 million. Construct a 216,000-square-foot warehouse shell only.
Other nonresidential buildings:
- Dyersville Ready Mix Inc./Bard Materials, 8300 Seippel Road, $150,000. Install a steel commercial building for Bard Materials.
Additions, alterations and conversions- nonresidential and nonhousekeeping:
- Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., $1,305,000. Interior renovation and addition of front vestibule for NICC Town Clock Center.
- Walter Development LLC, 7500 Chavenelle Road, $150,000. Construct a multiple-tenant separation wall.
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
- 150 Mercy Drive, $163,930. Install new sprinkler system for addition.