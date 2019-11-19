The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Scott M. Lothe, 54, of 11665 N. Cascade Road, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. 20 and Seippel Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and a Delaware County warrant charging probation violation.
- Brian J. Link, 28, of 2629 Broadway St., was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and interference with official acts.
- Jamie S. Huntington, 27, of 1275 Kelly Lane, was arrested at about 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Third and Bluff streets on charges of possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.
- Zoe A. Smith, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 20th and White streets on warrants charging assault, fourth-degree theft, identity theft and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that Smith assaulted Brian T. Woods, 40, of 1949 Ungs St., on Nov. 7 in the 1100 block of Main Street.