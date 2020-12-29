DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will host a Family New Year’s Noon Zoom Party.
The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Families are invited to join the library for this event that features activities, crafts, a countdown to noon and “two special ice princesses.”
Kits with activity and craft supplies for the event can be picked up at the library through 10 a.m. Thursday.
Advanced registration for the event and kit should be completed by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at bit.ly/NewYearNOON.
The Zoom invitation will be emailed out the day of the event. Call the library for more information at 563-875-8912.