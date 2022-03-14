When he was a teenager, Bill Knight traveled from Sebree, Ky., to Evansville, Ind., to work for the summer.
Wanda, an Evansville native, was working at the A&W Root Beer stand when a carhop ran in to tell another girl that her boyfriend had arrived.
The boy and his friends wanted to take the other girl home, and she asked if Wanda would go with them so she wouldn’t be alone with the boys. Wanda agreed and met Bill in the car.
“He was good-looking — I guess that was the first thing I noticed,” Wanda said. “He was very soft-spoken, a very gentle person. He didn’t know he was good-looking, and I thought that’s what made him such a nice guy.”
Bill appreciated Wanda’s personality. They found they had similar values.
Bill kept coming back to A&W.
“It was good root beer,” Bill said jokingly.
Bill gave Wanda his class ring, but when it was time for him to go back home as the summer ended, she gave it back to him so he could date somebody else if he wanted.
“He came back a couple of weeks later, and before he left, he handed me his ring again,” Wanda said. “I gathered from that he wasn’t interested in dating anybody else, so I thought about it and kept it.”
Bill came to Evansville on the weekends, and they went to drive-in movies and to watch boats go through a lock and dam on the Ohio River.
“I think my mother and dad fell in love with him before I did,” Wanda said. “They thought he was quite the young man.”
When they finished high school, they decided to get married.
“We knew he was going to get drafted,” Wanda said. “We decided we were going to get married and have some time together before he got drafted.”
They were married on July 19, 1952. Bill was drafted in 1953 and spent two years at Fort Hood in Texas after basic training in Kentucky.
Wanda stayed in Evansville, working at a bank. When Bill came home, he and Wanda’s father built a house for the couple.
Bill took advantage of the GI Bill to go to school. He studied tool and die design at a technical school that had a relationship with John Deere Dubuque Works. The company asked Bill to interview in Dubuque.
Bill was offered a job as a product designer in 1960. By that point, Wanda and Bill had two children, Anthony and Rhonda.
They decided to try Dubuque for a few years before moving back closer to home. But they never left.
“You couldn’t beat John Deere, and you couldn’t beat the Dubuque school system, and you couldn’t beat the hospitals. You just couldn’t beat Dubuque,” Wanda said. “We stayed.”
In Dubuque, they had a third child, Angela. In 1963, they bought a house on Lea Lane, where they stayed until moving to Oak Park Place in 2019.
“We always knew without a doubt that we were loved and cherished, and we never had a doubt that they loved each other,” said their daughter Angela Shaffer.
When the children were in school, Wanda decided to go back to school herself at University of Dubuque and became a teacher. Their daughter Rhonda was in special education programs, and Wanda was inspired to pursue a career in the field.
“I really felt I could relate to the special education students,” Wanda said. “I just felt I could teach. I didn’t know if I could still learn.”
Bill encouraged her to try. Wanda taught for 26 years, primarily at Prescott Elementary School, including several years in special education.
Bill took early retirement from John Deere in the late 1980s, and Wanda retired from teaching in about 1990. For the next 10 years, Bill took short-term jobs that took him away from Dubuque, to locations such as Muscatine and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I would not take a job with a Deere competitor,” Bill said.
Wanda went with him, though they spent their weekends in Dubuque. Later when both quit working, they spent their summers playing golf and riding bicycles.
“Those were good summers,” Bill said.
They also traveled. Many of their trips were educational adventures. In Kentucky, they took golf and wildlife classes. In Hawaii, they learned about the history of the islands. In New Orleans, they took classes on history, architecture and cuisine.
Today, Wanda and Bill have four grandsons.
“We had the same attitude that marriage was a one-time event,” Bill said.
Wedding vows, however, can be repeated, the Knights say. Wanda and Bill held vow renewals on their 25th, 50th and 60th anniversaries.
“I guess we’ve had many excuses to separate, but I’ve never had a reason and neither has he,” Wanda said.
When their children were old enough to start dating, Wanda and Bill let their children know that it was normal to disagree in a relationship, Angela said — even though that was something she said she never heard or saw from them.
“They chose not to argue in front of us,” Angela said. “We never saw them disagree.”
Angela called her parents best friends and partners.
“They’re salt and pepper, or bacon and eggs,” Angela said. “They just belong together.”
Wanda said having good friends who are also married helps a marriage, and she acknowledges that the longevity of their marriage is due partially to luck.
“We are very appreciative that we’ve gotten to keep each other,” Wanda said. “We had nothing to do with that part. So many of our friends had great marriages and would have been together 100 years if they had lived.”