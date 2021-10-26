FARLEY, Iowa — Following years of enrollment growth, Western Dubuque Community School District leaders are assessing what they can expect in the future.
WD has 3,612 students this fall, an increase of 4.2% over five years ago. And with apartment complexes going up and housing growth in the district, Superintendent Rick Colpitts expects that trend to continue.
“Those things really do lend themselves to continued growth,” he said, noting that the district is planning a new enrollment study to get a sense of where and when such growth might occur.
While WD is growing, enrollment trends among area districts over the past five years are a mixed bag.
Of the 33 local districts outside of Dubuque that provided five-year enrollment trend data to the Telegraph Herald, 15 reported enrollment increases from fall 2016 to fall 2021, 17 reported decreases, and one was unchanged.
Assessing the future
WD’s fall head count of 3,612 students includes those served on a part-time basis.
Part-time students are calculated as fractions of full-time-equivalent students in the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding. WD’s certified enrollment is 3,196.66 this fall, up 1.5% from the fall of 2016.
A 2017 enrollment study predicted the district’s enrollment would surpass 3,700 students by the 2021-2022 school year. District leaders have reached out to the company that performed that study to conduct another one to help officials get a sense of what to expect next.
“They have been really accurate, so it makes it easier for us to rely on that as we look at facility needs,” Colpitts said.
In recent years, district leaders have expanded multiple schools and realigned grade levels at several campuses to accommodate enrollment growth.
Next on the district’s list is expanding the industrial technology facility at Western Dubuque High School. Woodshop, carpentry and agriculture classes would move to the new facility, and the spaces they currently occupy would become classrooms for other courses. Colpitts expects construction on that project to start next school year.
He noted that school additions and realignments have accommodated students well, though elementary school populations have grown a bit more than expected. If enrollment continues growing quickly, officials will need to address that.
“If that enrollment continues to grow, and the projections look strong, we’ll have to figure out where our next break points are going to be across the district … and be prepared for it when it happens,” Colpitts said.
Mixed trends
Other local school districts have seen a mix of trends.
Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District has grown significantly in the past five years, with enrollment rising 10% to 768 students this fall.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the district now has three sections each of kindergarten through third grade for the first time that staff can remember. He also expects that the district likely will offer three sections of kindergarten through fourth grade next year.
As a result, educators made the elementary school library a third-grade classroom and put the library in different spots throughout the building. They also are discussing multiple options to accommodate students next year.
“We have not made any decision, but we’re going to start having some fairly in-depth conversations about that in November and December at (school) board meetings,” Meyer said.
Board members also have approved a facility assessment of the elementary school to determine what changes are needed to get the building up to code and expand space there. District leaders will use that to look at different options for the school.
“Is a bond referendum in the future? Quite likely,” Meyer said. “But that could be for some changes to the current elementary, a new elementary or some different things like that.”
Meanwhile, enrollment in Potosi (Wis.) School District is down 7.1% this fall compared to five years ago and sits at 301 students.
Superintendent Kurt Cohen said enrollment took a hit this fall in particular, dropping by 19 students compared to last year.
“It’s concerning at this point,” he said. “We did take a bigger dip this year than what we normally do, and for a variety of reasons.”
They included more district students moving out of state than into the district and a 4-year-old kindergarten class this fall that was smaller than the most-recent graduating class.
Cohen expressed optimism, however, that a tax-increment-financing district created earlier this year could bring additional housing to the community and potentially more students.
“Our projection is, hopefully, to remain steady (in terms of enrollment) with that caveat of that new housing, maybe even growing,” he said. “That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”