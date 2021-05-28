LIVE UPDATES FROM THE COURTROOM
STORY UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.
CLINTON, Iowa -- The mental health of a Dubuque County woman before her death was a focus of testimony this morning in the trial of the man accused of killing her.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, is on trial in Clinton on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa. Prosecutors argue that Buelow fatally stabbed Link on March 31, 2017, while the defense maintains that Link stabbed herself.
Buelow was convicted of second-degree murder for Link's death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during his initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
This morning, Dubuque psychologist Dr. Adib Kassas testified about his outpatient visits with Link from September 2016 to March 2017. During those six appointments, he said, he never felt that Link had suicidal thoughts.
"She appears she’s fine," Kassas testified as he referenced his notes on Link's visits. "She says she’s fine. She appears bright and interactive."
He added that Link was on an antidepressant and Xanax when they started meeting and that the medications appeared to be helping her.
Link also told Kassas that an ex-boyfriend -- a man she dated prior to Buelow -- abused her. Kassas said Link reported feeling better after that breakup and when she started dating Buelow.
Kassas' last visit with Link was on March 29, 2017 -- less than 48 hours before she died. On that day, he said, Link rated her depression as a three out of 10. In previous visits, she rated her depression as four out of 10.
Kassas was shown medical records from before he treated Link. One record from July 2016 showed that Link wanted an appointment sooner than the one she made with Kassas, as she told a hospital staff member, "'I feel suicidal every day, and no one will help me.'"
Records from 2014 also show Link was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Previous testimony revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder later on.
Kassas testified that no matter what a person is diagnosed with, no one can say for sure if they will ever commit suicide.
Michael Halverson, who works in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory, started testifying before the lunch break. Halverson performed a bloodstain pattern analysis on the crime scene following Link's death.
Halverson's testimony is expected to resume when the trial restarts at about 1 p.m.