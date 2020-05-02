Council OKs annexations

Peosta City Council members this week also approved three agreements for annexation with owners of about 65 acres of land west of Cox Springs Road.

The move now must be approved by the state before it is official.

City Administrator Whitney Baethke said it is unclear right now if the land will be developed into subdivisions but that landowners typically look to become annexed before planning development.

“I think because they want to develop and have water and sewer,” she said. “That’s why you annex (into the city), so you can have access to the city services.”