PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week approved an agreement with a consultant to complete a comprehensive parks and trails plan designed to provide a better way of mapping out locations for future amenities.
The $59,030 agreement is with RDG Planning & Design, of Dubuque.
“The future of Peosta is what I am really excited about,” said Council Member Gerry Hess. “It will give us more insightful knowledge of what can be developed around the area as far as parks and trails and a comprehensive plan, too.”
The project will kick off next fiscal year, which begins July 1, and will involve many of the stakeholders included in the city’s recent housing study as well as more Peosta residents, Hess said. The plan will be complete in about 10 to 12 months.
Before approving RDG’s plan, council members also heard from MSA Professional Services, of Dubuque, which offered to tackle the plan for about $15,000 less than RDG’s bid.
Council Member Kathy Orr said that, at first, she leaned toward MSA.
“I was really excited about the MSA one because I think there was a lot of young perspective,” she said. “I just thought it was more of an up-and-coming, younger presentation, which is what Peosta needs.”
But other city officials said they liked hearing the word “vision” that RDG used throughout its presentation and agreed its plan was the best to move forward with.
“When I looked at the proposals, I saw a significant difference,” said Mayor Jim Merten. “I think both would do well. I saw a greater depth, particularly in the long-term vision, with RDG. I recognize it’s more money to get it, and I recognize this is definitely an investment.”