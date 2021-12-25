Donning a shimmery ruby and silver skirt, a green sequin Santa hat and polar bear stockings, her appearance betrayed that of a helper elf.
She bought the getup at Walmart two years ago.
“But I still love it,” she said, with a big grin.
A triquetra tattoo on her shoulder added a Celtic flair. It also happens to be one of the four symbols used by rock band Led Zeppelin on a 1971 album cover.
Shirley Sanchez, 59, who goes by her spiritual name “Ms. Shadow,” is a former head-banger with a taste for moshing.
But on Saturday at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, she was a chef and hostess.
“Christmas should be a thing you do every day, every year," Sanchez told a crowd of 20 men who gathered at the homeless shelter for a holiday breakfast. "It’s the spirit of giving of yourself unselfishly and showing true caring and love for one another."
She stretched out her hands toward the tables in a gesture of welcome.
“In the spirit of Christmas, breakfast will start in 10 minutes,” Sanchez said.
The men lined up to grab trays, which she loaded with waffles, berries, whipped cream and sticky syrup. Sanchez also prepared seasoned eggs, crispy bacon, greasy hash browns and cheesy grits.
Back in the 1980s, she lived in California, where she modeled and acted. Sanchez learned to hang glide and climbed up the Hollywood sign.
She moved to Dubuque 10 years ago from Spring Lake, N.C., to be closer to family as her health declined.
Sanchez said doctors gave her two months to live after diagnosing her with breast cancer.
“I’m still here, kicking and screaming,” she said.
The volunteer has been assisting the Dubuque Rescue Mission for three years and also helps at Resources Unite and The Salvation Army.
Sanchez fluttered with the ebullience of a butterfly from the hot oven to the buffet line, periodically mouthing the words to Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield” and Kelis’ “Bossy,” which boomed over a portable speaker Sanchez brought.
Brian Rooney, 47, carried his tray back to a table to eat. He chewed quietly.
Christmas reminds him of his older daughter, whom he misses. He keeps presents he wants to give her — a light-up Santa music box and stuffed animals — but he said the girl’s mother won’t let him because he uses drugs.
Rooney struggles with an addiction to crystal methamphetamine.
“It sucks,” he said. “I want to get off it.”
But Rooney lacks transportation to travel to a treatment center in Rockford, Ill.
He lives underneath a heated parking ramp near a Dubuque fire station.
“I have blankets, pillows, covers,” Rooney said. “It’s comfortable.”
As an abuse survivor herself, Sanchez said she can relate to the trauma experienced by people who are homeless.
“I choose to use it as a learning tool,” she said.
So long as she has the energy to assist others, Sanchez said she hopes to spread blessings.
“My feeling is if you bless others, you’ll eventually be blessed," she said. "I judge no one.”