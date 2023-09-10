09072023-pmd2-jr.jpg
Volunteer Claudette Carter-Thomas sorts produce at the mobile food bank at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Claudette Carter-Thomas had finished her first year of study at University of Dubuque and told her father she wanted to be finished with Dubuque as a community, too.

“That first year after I started school here, when school let out in May, I told my dad that I was looking for another school — that I wasn’t coming back to the University of Dubuque,” Carter-Thomas said.

