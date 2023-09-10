Claudette Carter-Thomas had finished her first year of study at University of Dubuque and told her father she wanted to be finished with Dubuque as a community, too.
“That first year after I started school here, when school let out in May, I told my dad that I was looking for another school — that I wasn’t coming back to the University of Dubuque,” Carter-Thomas said.
Carter-Thomas, 69, recently reflected on her first experiences in Dubuque in the mid-1970s, when she came to attend college from her hometown in Freeport, Ill.
“Dubuque wasn’t a very welcoming or open community at that time,” she said.
Carter-Thomas was 20 when she returned home after that first year at UD. She shared with her father some of her experiences with racism in Dubuque.
“I shared with him all of the negative stuff — that I couldn’t walk down the street without being called the N-word and that I was followed as I was walking in the mall,” Carter-Thomas said.
Her father gave her advice that changed her life, and would ultimately help change Dubuque.
“He said, ‘Well, there’s good White people, and there’s not-so-good White people, just like there’s good Black people and there’s not-so-good Black people. If you are letting that community run you away because of some of the negativity, you will be running for the rest of your life.’”
Carter-Thomas’ father told her: “If that community is as bad as you say it is, you go back and make a change.’”
That’s what Carter-Thomas did, diving into a variety of volunteer roles in Dubuque.
“She has been a trailblazer for African-American women, she has been a trailblazer for older women and she has been a trailblazer at work,” said Cindy Kohlmann, communications director at The Salvation Army in Dubuque. “She is remarkable in so many ways.”
Carter-Thomas helped launch the Dubuque Chapter of the NAACP and helped establish the Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church.
“When I came here, there wasn’t a Baptist church that worshipped the way I was used to worshipping,” she said. “With Dubuque being a Catholic community, there weren’t a whole lot of non-Catholic churches.”
Establishing the church connected Carter-Thomas with her own family’s legacy.
“My great-great-grandmother was the founder of the first Black Baptist church in Freeport, Ill., so when a group of us got together to talk about forming a church (in Dubuque), I thought, ‘My gosh, my great-great-grandmother had the same vision.’”
Carter-Thomas lists helping to establish the church as her greatest accomplishment.
“Our church has been going for over 40 years,” she said.
Carter-Thomas graduated from University of Dubuque with a social work degree and worked as a probation and parole officer for 38 years in Dubuque. In her spare time, she served on boards for several nonprofit organizations.
“My parents did a lot of community work, so it was kind of embedded in me to get involved,” she said. “I started getting involved in the community in order to make some changes here. I got active in a lot of things in the community and met some really interesting people along the way.”
Carter-Thomas has served on the board of what was the YWCA. She also served on the Hillcrest Family Services board.
Carter-Thomas currently serves on the local Salvation Army board.
“At The Salvation Army, she is one of those volunteers who really wants to dive into our programs,” Kohlman said. “She loves everything she does.”
Carter-Thomas’ role at The Salvation Army extends beyond board membership.
“I do a lot of volunteering with them,” Carter-Thomas said. “I volunteer with their mobile food pantry. We go out to several sites and give away food. I volunteer with their children’s archery program. I helped with their pancake fundraiser and started a book club called ‘Beyond the Pages.’ We’re reading books by African-American authors. Wherever they need me, I tend to help out in whatever capacity. I’ve always loved helping people.”
Carter-Thomas finds time for involvement in other ventures.
“I’m going to volunteer with the academic program at the Dubuque Dream Center this fall,” she said. “Being retired has given me a lot more time to be involved and give back to the community.”