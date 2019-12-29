Staffing levels in the Dubuque Community School District have risen by about 10% over the past 10 fiscal years, even as overall enrollment has stagnated.
The number of employees equivalent to full-time workers reached 1,756.72 in the most recent fiscal year, up 10.3% from fiscal year 2010, according to a recently released financial report. Over that same period, enrollment in the district fell by 2.3%, according to state data.
Those staffing increases largely are tied to helping students who have additional needs, district leaders said. Many of the added employees serve students requiring special education services or children from low-income families.
“It’s all focused on how we best meet the needs of the students,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “We try to focus on the best practice, and oftentimes, that’s having staff.”
Meeting needsAcross the district, full-time equivalent staffing levels increased the most in the areas of instruction and student services, increasing by 10.7% and 38.5% respectively.
Most of the additional instructional positions were for special education teachers and paraeducators. Some of those increases are tied to the rising number of classes in the district that are co-taught by two teachers in one classroom, district leaders said.
That practice has grown markedly in the district’s Title I elementary schools, which have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds, Rheingans said. However, co-teaching also has been expanding across the district.
Co-taught classrooms at Title I schools pair a regular-education teacher with either a special education teacher or another general-education teacher, depending on the needs of the classroom.
“Education is about relationships, and the connection between the teacher and the student when there are two teachers and 24 students versus one teacher and 24 students, it’s just a lot easier to create that,” Rheingans said.
Other increases come from the creation of the district’s Cornerstone Academy, which district leaders launched this fall to serve students who have mental health and behavioral issues.
Those students previously would have gone to school at Hillcrest Family Services and Four Oaks, and district officials paid those two agencies for the staff associated with their programs. Workers at Cornerstone Academy now are district employees.
“It’s the same dollars, but instead of having the agencies (as the employers), we’re paying (the workers) directly,” Rheingans said.
Officials also have hired additional teaching staff to meet the needs of the district’s growing population of English language-learners. The number of ELL students in the district has more than doubled in the past 10 years, according to state data.
Most of the increases in student services were driven by the addition of school connections liaisons, home/school liaisons and life coaches at different schools, said Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer for the district.
The school connections and home/school liaisons work on making sure families have positive relationships with schools. Those positions are currently located at Title I schools.
“They’re really trying to build relationships with families, working on attendance, making sure kids are coming to school,” Hawkins said. “They’re helping people connect with the community and the school.”
Life coaches work at secondary schools and work on building connections with students to help get them to graduation.
Paying for staffMany of the staff added to the district since the 2010 fiscal year have been paid using categorical funds, which the district receives to use for specific purposes.
Additional teachers in co-taught classrooms generally are paid using special education or Title I funds, and district leaders have tapped into Title I funding and at-risk funding for additional student-services staff.
Money the district receives for those kinds of services is separate from money the district receives for its general fund, which is used to pay for regular-education teachers and other positions.
From the 2010 to 2019 fiscal years, the number of regular program full-time equivalent teachers in the district increased by 0.9%.
“If you look at the (general education) side of things, teachers have pretty much stayed the same,” Hawkins said. “Administrators have stayed the same. Our clerical secretarial staff, food services, all those areas have all stayed pretty much the same.”
The amount of categorical funding the district needs is tied, to a degree, to the amount of student need in the district.
Special education students receive additional weighting under the state’s school funding formula, so those funds tend to increase at a faster rate than money received for the district’s general fund.
Title I funding is tied to the number of low-income students in the district, and the number of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches has risen in recent years, Rheingans said.
While additional categorical funds have allowed the district to hire more staff to meet specific student needs, state increases in general fund dollars have not kept pace as well, Rheingans said.
District leaders have been advocating that state lawmakers further increase state aid to schools and to modify the school funding formula so that students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches receive additional weighting.
Such funding increases could potentially allow for more support staff at non-Title I schools and to add staff to serve the increasing number of students with brain health issues, Rheingans said.
“Our mission is to serve every child as an individual, and in some ways, we’re better able to do that with students who also qualify for categorical funding than we are for students who are only covered under ... our general budget,” Rheingans said.