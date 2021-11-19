One southwest Wisconsin road project is scheduled for completion this week, while another road will reopen next week.
A pavement replacement project on Wisconsin 11 from Wisconsin 35 to Hazel Green will end today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The project also included some guardrail replacement and repairs to box culverts and bridges.
The roadway was open to local traffic during the project. Through traffic was detoured via U.S. 151 to Platteville and Wisconsin 80.
Meanwhile, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that Wisconsin 81 from Lancaster to Platteville now will not open until Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Officials previously stated that work would be wrapped up for the season by now. The $8.7 million project involves replacing pavement on the highway and bridge repairs across the Little Platte and Platte rivers. About nine miles of the 11-mile project are expected to be completed when construction will halt for the winter.
The highway will be open to local traffic only when construction resumes in the spring. Large areas of poor soil were discovered during construction, requiring additional work to replace material and construct the pavement. The project’s completion date has been extended to sometime before Memorial Day 2022.