Dubuque County supervisors this week voiced their support for hiring a consultant who would help create strategies to improve diversity and inclusion.
Moving forward with the process to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant was discussed during a work session following the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors’ regular weekly meeting. The proposal for the position was brought forward by Dawn Sherman, county human resources director.
“(Diversity, equity and inclusion) is at the forefront of everything we do, and a lot of what we do should go through that lens,” she said. “... Almost everything we touch in every department should have this in there.”
She said the consultant would help ensure that underrepresented populations know about county programs and services available to them, as well as ensure that hiring practices provide fair and equal opportunities to all.
Sherman added that she felt a consultant was needed to help collect community feedback on where current gaps might exist when it comes to matters of diversity.
The consultant would be in place for fiscal year 2022, which ends at the end of June. Sherman said she hopes to have someone hired by the end of the calendar year, giving the person a firm six months to work with the county.
However, the consultant also would help design tools to continue diversity efforts after their departure so the work done “won’t just sit on the shelves,” Sherman said.
Sherman said the human resources department had $10,000 to put toward the hire, and she asked supervisors to provide an additional $15,000.
All three supervisors voiced their support for moving forward with hiring a consultant, though Supervisor Jay Wickham said he thought that $25,000 was too much money.
Instead, he said he would have preferred to put a total of $15,000 toward the position, though he still told Sherman he supported her proposal.
“You don’t ask for much, so when you come with a request, I’m very interested in trying to honor that, and I would generally be in favor,” Wickham said.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff both voiced approval of Sherman’s proposal as presented.
“This is something we really do have to look into to make sure we’re doing it right,” Pothoff said. “I know it’s a little pricey, but we need to do it right.”
McDonough added that she would normally ask Sherman, as the HR director, what something like this should cost. She also said she hoped to see current staff receive ongoing training on diversity and inclusion.
“These are big steps for us to have something concrete to begin that conversation, and I appreciate that,” she said.
Sherman told the supervisors that they would see a contract for the position in the coming months.