DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a request from a dedicated group of early birds, the City of Dyersville now will open its parks at 6 a.m. daily

In September, the City Council received a letter from Laurie Meyer, asking that council members consider opening the parks an hour earlier to accommodate the large group of pickleball players who gather to get in a quick game before work.

