DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a request from a dedicated group of early birds, the City of Dyersville now will open its parks at 6 a.m. daily
In September, the City Council received a letter from Laurie Meyer, asking that council members consider opening the parks an hour earlier to accommodate the large group of pickleball players who gather to get in a quick game before work.
While this wasn’t much of an issue in the earlier summer months, once sunrise started occurring later, there was a need for the lights to be turned on to see at 6 a.m. Given the parks didn’t open until 7 a.m., city staff couldn’t turn the lights on earlier without violating the city’s code.
Additionally, these early morning games were technically a violation of the city’s code, but given that the city hadn’t received any complaints, nothing was done about it.
Recently, City Council members discussed carving out an exception for the pickleball courts to open before the rest of the park system, but eventually, they decided that would lead to confusion.
In the end, council members voted, 4-0, with Jim Gibbs absent, to change the hours for all city parks to span 6 a.m. to midnight.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder told the council at a previous meeting that while he had no opposition to the park system opening earlier, there still could be a potential enforcement issue.
“I want to remind you we do have noise ordinances in place,” Schroeder said.
Chapter 44 of the city’s code prevents noise disturbances, such as construction, lawn mowing or loud music, from occurring between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Even with the pickleball courts being in a residential area, Schroeder said, his department has yet to receive any complaints but asked that council members keep that fact in mind.
During the discussion, the question also arose of whether the city’s ordinance governing park hours impacted the trail system and sidewalks that meander through the parks. While City Administrator Mick Michel said he didn’t believe it would, the new ordinance clarifies that issue by declaring them exempt from the rule, which means these trails and sidewalks can be used 24/7. Designated camping areas are also exempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.