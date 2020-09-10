Shortly before the school year started, Rachel Peeters found out that her daughter’s after-school care provider didn’t have enough space for her due to COVID-19 restrictions.
That meant Peeters, of Dubuque, needed someone to watch her daughter after school and on days when the fourth-grader wouldn’t be in the school building because of Dubuque Community Schools’ hybrid learning model.
Fortunately, she found a family willing to keep an eye on her daughter after school. Her sister-in-law, who runs an in-home day care, agreed to watch Peeters’ daughter on the days when she isn’t physically in class.
“She’s been a godsend because I don’t know what I would have done any other way,” Peeters said.
Dubuque Community Schools students currently are alternating in-person and remote learning days as part of the district’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. On at-home learning days, parents are finding alternative means of supervision for their children while they continue working.
District officials said they recognize the hybrid model requires flexibility from parents but that it is also a key part of physically distancing students at school.
“We appreciate that we are asking a lot from parents, and we’re working hard to make it the best experience we can,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Family experiences
Now that she has a routine worked out, Peeters is juggling work with making sure her children have finished their homework and assignments for at-home learning days.
“It’s two weeks in, so we’re still kind of getting used to a schedule and coming home and doing dinner,” Peeters said. “We’re just kind of balancing work, home, dinner and repeat.”
Gretchen Hong, of Asbury, Iowa, has a second grader and a kindergartner at Carver Elementary School. Hong is a single parent, so she relies on her parents to keep an eye on her children.
On days when her children are learning at home, Hong drops them off at day care in the morning so her mom can pick them up about an hour later. Hong’s mother then helps the children with their schoolwork, and the kids get to spend time with their family.
Hong’s children also spend one day a week with a family friend, who is giving them art lessons.
“It’s an interesting arrangement that we could never foresee happening, but I think it’s brought our family closer,” Hong said.
Dawn Blaser, of Dubuque, has two middle schoolers who are old enough to take care of themselves during the day. However, they ran into challenges navigating their at-home learning materials in the first weeks of school, so Blaser spent her evenings helping her children with their schoolwork.
“I’ve been up late at night, emailing teachers,” she said.
Making adjustments
Local child care providers said there has been an uptick in parents needing supervision for their children, and businesses have adjusted to help families navigate the new school schedule.
Deb McDonnell, a director at Young-Uns Preschool and Child Care Center, has gotten numerous calls from parents looking for child care. However, the business only had space to accommodate their current school-age children on at-home learning days.
Cathie Boland, who runs an in-home day care, said she has had families inquire about child care on at-home learning days, as well as families whose children are learning fully online.
Lisa Bowers, senior vice president of human resources and training at Dupaco Community Credit Union, said the business allowed employees the flexibility to switch their schedules around.
“Some employees have chosen to take some early shifts or some later shifts or break it up, and they’re just working with their supervisors to make those accommodations and at the same time be able to meet all their member and employee expectations,” Bowers said.
Officials at Dubuque Bank and Trust and Heartland Financial USA said they are accommodating parents if possible if they need to leave midday to pick up a child. Some employees also are working varied schedules to help their children with remote learning, said Deb Deters, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Heartland, and Tut Fuller, president and CEO of DB&T, in a statement to the Telegraph Herald.
Rheingans said he knows many families want to get their children back to being in school full time, but district officials cannot have students in school full time and still be able to appropriately distance the students to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The district’s online dashboard showed that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there was one “active,” positive COVID-19 case among students and two among staff.
Rheingans said the district’s protocols are designed to prevent health officials from requiring large numbers of students to quarantine for two weeks in the event of a positive case.
“We haven’t had to do that because our kids, when they’re in school, are socially distanced, so that’s the give and the take,” he said.
District officials recognize they are asking a lot of parents under the hybrid plan, but they also would be asking a lot of parents if their children had to stay home and be quarantined, he said.
“Under our scenarios, parents know what days their kids will be home,” Rheingans said.