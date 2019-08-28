A four-term member of the Dubuque Community School Board has decided not to seek re-election this fall.
Tom Barton, who served two terms from 2001 to 2006 and two more starting in 2011, announced this morning that he will not run to retain his seat in the Nov. 5 election.
"Serving the 70,000 citizens in the Dubuque Community School District has been a monumental source of personal pride," Barton wrote in a letter to district residents that he emailed to local media. "I can’t thank you all enough for your trust."
Barton wrote that he is pleased with the district's finances, board, facility improvements, strategic plan and superintendent.
"I take pride in twice having left the DCSD a better place than when I found it, thanks largely to other great board members, dedicated staff, citizens who care so much about education and two world-class superintendents in John Burgart and Stan Rheingans, all of whom truly transformed our Dubuque schools and thousands of students futures for the better," Barton wrote.
Four seats on the seven-member school board will be up for election this fall. Three of the incumbents -- Tami Ryan, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman -- have all filed paperwork to run for reelection so far, as has potential newcomer Kate Parks.
The filing period continues through Thursday, Sept. 19.
