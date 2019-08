‘Hey kid, don’t bust my chops!’

Brooks Buschor competes in Mutton Bustin’ at the Grant County Fair in Lancaster, Wis. Forty-two caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald’s Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: • “This may have been a baaad idea!” — Karen Schmitt • “So much for being on the lamb.” — Cathy Calvert • “Hope that’s just dirt I’m about to land in!” — Pat Halstead