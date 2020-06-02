A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for crimes that included burglary and sexual abuse.
Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, was sentenced to a total of 30 years and 30 days in prison. As part of a plea deal, he previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to third-degree sexual abuse, a second-offense sex offender violation, second-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
According to court documents, police said Raggs was one of three men who forced their way into the home of Cody M. Dole, 24, of 47 E. 14th St., on Sept. 22. The three men, who were wearing masks, assaulted Dole.
One of the other men, Cory A. Bryson, who was wielding a golf club, was sentenced in February to two to five years of probation for felony second-degree burglary. A 10-year prison sentence was suspended.
Then on Nov. 25, Raggs held a knife to the throat of a woman he recently had met while he sexually assaulted her at a Dubuque apartment.
Also in November, in another unrelated incident, Raggs stole about $240.
Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the first three convictions, all felonies, and another 30 days for the misdemeanor theft charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of 30 years and 30 days in prison. The judge agreed.
Raggs had requested that the court allow him to serve each sentence concurrently.