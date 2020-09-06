Kayla Snyder had a rainbow of swirls painted on her leg to match her bright attire Saturday afternoon in Dubuque’s Comiskey Park.
“The glitter just makes it better,” the 13-year-old Dubuquer said of the artwork, adding that she was excited to see her first drag show later that day.
Kayla was one of the attendees of the inaugural Keychella Fest, an event meant to celebrate LGBTQ pride and community unity. The festival included local vendors, food and a beer tent. More than 30 artists also were slated to perform musical, drag and burlesque shows throughout the festival.
The event was hosted by Key City Pride, an LGBTQ nonprofit organization in Dubuque. Drevonte Morse, whose stage name is Rio S. Suave, and his fiance, Corey Young, started Key City Pride after moving to Dubuque from larger cities.
“They really just had the Pride picnic,” Morse said. “We wanted to expand on that.”
Kayla’s mother, Shirley Snow, said the family likes to come to events like Keychella to show support for Kayla, who is bisexual. When they heard about the festival, they jumped on getting tickets.
“We moved here two years ago from Iowa City, and I said, ‘I can’t believe, with the size of Dubuque, they don’t have something like this,’” she said.
Key City Pride planned to host events year-round, including a week of Pride events in June, but those were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Morse and Young started watching old Coachella videos, they came up with the idea for Keychella as a way for people to enjoy something fun while still being safe.
Everyone entering the park had their temperatures taken, and masks were mandatory. Morse said ticket sales also were capped at 500, far fewer than the number of people Comiskey Park could hold, so people could maintain more physical distance.
“It’s important to have live entertainment. It’s important to have live interaction,” Morse said. “Everyone has been locked in their homes. This can be the medicine for their cabin fever.”
The event kicked off with a King Drag show, during which performers in flowing capes and glittering outfits danced to songs while attendees cheered and gave them dollar bills.
Stephanie Cramm and Erica Salyars came from Davenport, Iowa, to see the performances.
“This is great, not to be stuck in the house and being able to see people,” Salyars said.
Throughout the afternoon, a pageant was held to crown the first Mr. and Miss Key City Pride. Naysha Lopez, a season eight contestant of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” was scheduled to be a festival host with Morse later in the day during main stage headliner St. Oshun.
In addition to performances, a popular booth was one at which Shelby Fry, the art director for the “Solidarity” mural on the side of Five Flags Center, let people paint on a canvas with a raised fist. The mural features raised fists in a variety of skin colors and includes symbols supporting Black Lives Matter, the LGTBQ+ community, transgender rights, those with disabilities and those with brain health issues.
“We’re trying to keep awareness of the reasoning behind the mural ... and start conversations that might not be comfortable,” she said.