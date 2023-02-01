01182023-WuchterChristopherJ2.jpg

Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, is accused of attempted murder.

EARLVILLE, Iowa — A Delaware County man accused of shooting at his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to the related charges against him.

Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

